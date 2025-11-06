DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 06-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 06/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: S4 Capital PLC 13261727 Ordinary shares of GBP0.25 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BFZZM640 -- (transition) Issuer Name: CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC Closed-ended 210269 Income Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid investment GB00B2PP3J36 -- funds Closed-ended 100864 Growth Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid investment GB00B2PP2527 -- funds Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 65300 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 34000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 1001000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 53000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Securitised 4266000 Weighted 45 Point Decrement Index due 06/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered derivatives XS3127758830 -- in denominations of GBP1 each) Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Securitised 3002000 Point Decrement Index due 06/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in derivatives XS3127759135 -- denominations of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 20000 GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2656469561 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 26000 Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully paid; debt-like DE000A2T0VT7 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 10000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Debt and 240000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 100000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 40000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: LSEG Netherlands B.V. 3.000% Guaranteed Notes due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 500000000 denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in debt-like XS3225988826 -- excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 86000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 410000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Equity Index Linked Notes due 04/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 2795222 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS3113468733 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 18/11/2030; fully paid; Debt and 6943536 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3113317104 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 4000000 Securities due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3120834851 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 2500000 Securities due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3103372853 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives 5448977 Securities due 08/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3167085011 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 4.412% Senior Notes due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 850000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6382RMQ85 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.412% Senior Notes due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US63906YAS72 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 4.174% Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 850000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6382RMR68 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.174% Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US63906YAT55 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 600000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6382RMP03 --

