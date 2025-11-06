Anzeige
Dow Jones News
06.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official List Notice -3-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
06-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

06/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: S4 Capital PLC 
 
13261727   Ordinary shares of GBP0.25 each; fully paid                Equity shares  GB00BFZZM640 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC 
 
                                            Closed-ended 
210269    Income Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid             investment   GB00B2PP3J36 --  
                                            funds 
 
 
                                            Closed-ended 
100864    Growth Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid             investment   GB00B2PP2527 --  
                                            funds 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
65300     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
34000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
1001000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
53000     Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
       Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally    Securitised 
4266000    Weighted 45 Point Decrement Index due 06/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered derivatives   XS3127758830 --  
       in denominations of GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Securitised 
3002000    Point Decrement Index due 06/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in     derivatives   XS3127759135 --  
       denominations of GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS2656469561 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
26000     Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully paid; debt-like    DE000A2T0VT7 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid   debt-like    CH0454664027 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
240000    21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
100000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
40000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: LSEG Netherlands B.V. 
 
       3.000% Guaranteed Notes due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
500000000   denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in  debt-like    XS3225988826 --  
       excess thereof)                              securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
86000     WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
410000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
       Equity Index Linked Notes due 04/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
2795222    notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in   debt-like    XS3113468733 --  
       excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)               securities 
 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 18/11/2030; fully paid;  Debt and 
6943536    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples  debt-like    XS3113317104 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)        securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
4000000    Securities due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3120834851 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                          derivatives 
 
 
2500000    Securities due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3103372853 --  
       bearer of GBP1 each)                           derivatives 
 
 
5448977    Securities due 08/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3167085011 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                          derivatives 

Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 
 
       4.412% Senior Notes due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
850000000   denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    USG6382RMQ85 --  
       excess thereof) (Regulation S)                      securities 
 
 
       4.412% Senior Notes due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
        denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    US63906YAS72 --  
       excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                        securities 
 
 
       4.174% Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
850000000   denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    USG6382RMR68 --  
       excess thereof) (Regulation S)                      securities 
 
 
       4.174% Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
        denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    US63906YAT55 --  
       excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                        securities 
 
 
       Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
600000000   denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    USG6382RMP03 --

excess thereof) (Regulation S)                      securities 
 
 
       Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
        denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    US63906YAR99 --  
       excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                        securities 

Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Plc 
 
       Series 2025-1 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 06/11/2031; fully paid;   Debt and 
1000000000  (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like    XS3221850061 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
203646    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
7500     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
10800     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
16100     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY211 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid                        debt-like    GB00B15KY872 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20200     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY328 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
228900    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
315100    WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY658 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
9615200    WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
200      WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid             debt-like    JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
24700     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
26800     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
43100     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
72400     WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTF36 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5600     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
95900     WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTG43 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
9200     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
33000     WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFTC05 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
7700     WisdomTree Corn; fully paid                        debt-like    JE00BN7KB441 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
33000     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
56700     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
294400    WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
59800     WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00BYQY7H96 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
11000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
16300     WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B3WPFZ34 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
19000     WisdomTree Short USD Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B43NB445 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1450     WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B3SX3R93 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
       Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and

4600     paid                                   debt-like    IE00BKT66K01 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Leverage Shares -3x Short Intel (INTC) ETP Securities due 15/09/2075;   Debt and 
72000     fully paid                                debt-like    XS3068789216 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
140000    Leverage Shares IncomeShares Nasdaq 100 Options (0DTE) ETP; fully paid  debt-like    XS2875105608 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
50000     IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid            debt-like    XS2901884408 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
40000     IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid                 debt-like    XS2852999775 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and 
1000     paid                                   debt-like    IE00BKT66K01 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
50000     IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid            debt-like    XS3068761710 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     IncomeShares META Options ETP; fully paid                 debt-like    XS2901885553 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
8500     IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid                debt-like    XS3068774614 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
115000    IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid             debt-like    XS2852999429 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1800000    Leverage Shares 3x Disney ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2335553801 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
570000    Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid   debt-like    IE00BK5C1B80 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
425000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid       debt-like    XS2901882618 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
750000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Apple (AAPL) ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS2472334742 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
105000    Leverage Shares -3x Short MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP: fully paid      debt-like    XS2970736307 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
18000     Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid               debt-like    XS3142919219 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000     Leverage Shares - 1x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully paid   debt-like    XS2944886931 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
7000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
9800     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B588CD74 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
200000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
26700     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                   debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 
 
       Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2029; fully paid;      Debt and 
500000000   (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like    XS3223920870 --  
       EUR1,000 in excess thereof)                        securities 

Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 
 
       2.3951% Notes due 06/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 
150000000   of CNY1,000,000 each)                           debt-like    XS3225186926 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    IE00B8K7KM88 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2700     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    IE00B7XD2195 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
109000    WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS2425848053 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
25000     WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS3022291473 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000000    WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
75000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
77000     WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid             debt-like    XS2819843223 --  
                                            securities

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.