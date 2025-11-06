Official List Notice -3

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 06-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 06/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: S4 Capital PLC 13261727 Ordinary shares of GBP0.25 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BFZZM640 -- (transition) Issuer Name: CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC Closed-ended 210269 Income Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid investment GB00B2PP3J36 -- funds Closed-ended 100864 Growth Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid investment GB00B2PP2527 -- funds Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 65300 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 34000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 1001000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 53000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Securitised 4266000 Weighted 45 Point Decrement Index due 06/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered derivatives XS3127758830 -- in denominations of GBP1 each) Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Securitised 3002000 Point Decrement Index due 06/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in derivatives XS3127759135 -- denominations of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 20000 GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2656469561 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 26000 Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully paid; debt-like DE000A2T0VT7 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 10000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Debt and 240000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 100000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 40000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: LSEG Netherlands B.V. 3.000% Guaranteed Notes due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 500000000 denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in debt-like XS3225988826 -- excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 86000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 410000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Equity Index Linked Notes due 04/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 2795222 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS3113468733 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 18/11/2030; fully paid; Debt and 6943536 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3113317104 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 4000000 Securities due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3120834851 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 2500000 Securities due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3103372853 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives 5448977 Securities due 08/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3167085011 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 4.412% Senior Notes due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 850000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6382RMQ85 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.412% Senior Notes due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US63906YAS72 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 4.174% Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 850000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6382RMR68 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.174% Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US63906YAT55 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 600000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6382RMP03 --

excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US63906YAR99 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Plc Series 2025-1 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 06/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 1000000000 (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3221850061 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 203646 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 7500 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities Debt and 10800 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 16100 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 60000 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities Debt and 20200 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 228900 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 315100 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities Debt and 9615200 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 200 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Debt and 24700 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 26800 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 43100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 72400 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 -- securities Debt and 5600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 95900 WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 -- securities Debt and 9200 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 33000 WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 -- securities Debt and 7700 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities Debt and 33000 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities Debt and 56700 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 294400 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 59800 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities Debt and 11000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 16300 WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP; fully paid debt-like JE00B3WPFZ34 -- securities Debt and 19000 WisdomTree Short USD Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B43NB445 -- securities Debt and 1450 WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid debt-like JE00B3SX3R93 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and

4600 paid debt-like IE00BKT66K01 -- securities Leverage Shares -3x Short Intel (INTC) ETP Securities due 15/09/2075; Debt and 72000 fully paid debt-like XS3068789216 -- securities Debt and 140000 Leverage Shares IncomeShares Nasdaq 100 Options (0DTE) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2875105608 -- securities Debt and 50000 IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901884408 -- securities Debt and 40000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and 1000 paid debt-like IE00BKT66K01 -- securities Debt and 50000 IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068761710 -- securities Debt and 60000 IncomeShares META Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901885553 -- securities Debt and 8500 IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068774614 -- securities Debt and 115000 IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999429 -- securities Debt and 1800000 Leverage Shares 3x Disney ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2335553801 -- securities Debt and 570000 Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5C1B80 -- securities Debt and 425000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities Debt and 750000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Apple (AAPL) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2472334742 -- securities Debt and 105000 Leverage Shares -3x Short MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP: fully paid debt-like XS2970736307 -- securities Debt and 18000 Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid debt-like XS3142919219 -- securities Debt and 10000 Leverage Shares - 1x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully paid debt-like XS2944886931 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 7000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 9800 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 200000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 26700 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2029; fully paid; Debt and 500000000 (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3223920870 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 2.3951% Notes due 06/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 150000000 of CNY1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3225186926 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 60000 WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8K7KM88 -- securities Debt and 2700 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities Debt and 109000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities Debt and 25000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities Debt and 5000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Debt and 75000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 77000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities

