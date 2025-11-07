Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
06.11.25 | 19:18
29,820 Euro
-0,27 % -0,080
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,78030,02007:47
29,80030,04007:30
Dow Jones News
07.11.2025 07:33 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aperam - Third quarter 2025 results: "Self-help generates cash and boosts competitiveness despite headwinds"

DJ Aperam - Third quarter 2025 results: "Self-help generates cash and boosts competitiveness despite headwinds" 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
Aperam - Third quarter 2025 results: "Self-help generates cash and boosts competitiveness despite headwinds" 
07-Nov-2025 / 06:58 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Third quarter 2025 results1 

"Self-help generates cash and boosts competitiveness despite headwinds" 

Luxembourg, November 7, 2025 (07:00 CEST) - Aperam S.A. (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, 
Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. 
  
 
Highlights 
 
 -- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 2.4x in Q3 2025 compared to 0.8x in Q2 2025 
 -- Shipments of 567 thousand tonnes in Q3 2025, 4.1% decrease compared to shipments of 591 thousand tonnes in Q2 2025 
 -- EBITDA of EUR 74 million in Q3 2025, compared to EBITDA of EUR 112 million in Q2 2025 
 -- Net loss of EUR (21) million in Q3 2025, compared to net income of EUR 19 million in Q2 2025 
 -- Basic earnings per share of EUR (0.28) in Q3 2025, compared to Basic earnings per share of EUR 0.25 in Q2 2025 
 -- Free cash flow before dividend amounted to EUR 138 million in Q3 2025, compared to EUR 157 million in Q2 2025 
 -- Net financial debt of EUR 1,045 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to EUR 1,143 million as of June 30, 2025

Strategic initiatives 

-- Leadership Journey®2 Phase 5: Gains reached EUR 29 million in Q3 2025 and a cumulative EUR 165 million versus 
  target gains of EUR 200 million over the period 2024 to 2026

Prospects[1]a 

-- Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2025 is expected to be slightly lower compared to Q3 2025 
 -- Net financial debt to decrease by more than 200 million as of end of 2025 compared to Q1 2025 peak (previous target 
  EUR 200 million) 
Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: 

"While our third-quarter performance clearly reflects the seasonal slowdown and continued price pressure across all our 
businesses in Europe, we remain focused on our transformation and the factors within our control. I am pleased to 
report that we generated strong free cash flow of EUR 138 million, which allowed us to significantly reduce our net 
debt to EUR 1,045 million. This robust cash generation, along with excellent progress on our Leadership Journey® 
initiatives, demonstrates the underlying strength and resilience of our business model as we navigate these challenging 
market conditions and position ourselves for a recovery."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)       Q3 25    Q2 25   Q3 24   9M 25     9M 24 
 
Sales                            1,410    1,654   1,493   4,722     4,784 
 
Operating income                       9      47     49     45      65 
 
Net income / (loss) attributable to equity holders of the  (21)    19     179    (20)     219 
parent 
 
 
Basic earnings per share (EUR)                (0.28)   0.25    2.47    (0.27)    3.03 
 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR)               (0.28)   0.25    2.44    (0.27)    3.00 

Free cash flow before dividend                138     157    9     (279)(1)   (21) 
 
Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period)        1,045    1,143   641    1,045     641 

Adj. EBITDA                         74     112    99     272      240 
 
Exceptional items                      -      -     8     (36)(2)    - 
 
EBITDA                            74     112    107    236      240 

Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                   131     190    160    157      134 
 
EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                      131     190    173    136      134 

Shipments (000t)                       567     591    617    1,733     1,785

(1) Includes purchase consideration related to the acquisition of Universal of EUR (415) million in Q1 2025.

(2) Primarily includes non-cash reversal of the fair value adjustment of inventories related to the acquisition of Universal in Q1 2025.

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 2.4x in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 0.8x in the second quarter of 2025.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2025

Sales for the third quarter of 2025 decreased by 14.8% at EUR 1,410 million, compared to EUR 1,654 million for the second quarter of 2025. Shipments decreased from 591 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2025 to 567 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2025. The main reason is the seasonality in the European holiday quarter and the continued market weakness.

EBITDA decreased during the third quarter to EUR 74 million from EUR 112 million in the second quarter. Major drivers were lower seasonal volumes in Europe, intensifying price pressure in Europe and temporary soft Alloys contribution.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (65) million for the third quarter of 2025.

Aperam had an operating income for the third quarter of 2025 of EUR 9 million compared to an operating income of EUR 47 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the third quarter of 2025 were EUR (24) million. Cash cost of financing was EUR (15) million during the quarter.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2025 was EUR (6) million.

The net result for the third quarter of 2025 was a loss of EUR (21) million, compared to a profit of EUR 19 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Cash flows from operations for the third quarter of 2025 were EUR 167 million, including a working capital decrease of EUR 114 million. CAPEX for the third quarter was EUR (25) million.

Free cash flow before dividend for the third quarter of 2025 was EUR 138 million, compared to EUR 157 million for the second quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 36 million, fully consisting of dividends.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)    Q3 25    Q2 25    Q3 24    9M 25    9M 24 
 
Sales                         868     1,013    933     2,950    3,013 
 
Adjusted EBITDA                    36      65      68      129     133 
 
Exceptional items                   -      -      8      -      - 
 
EBITDA                         36      65      76      129     133 
 
Depreciation & amortization              (29)     (30)     (28)     (86)     (83) 
 
Operating income                    7      35      48      43      50 
 
Steel shipments (000t)                 406     426     391     1,253    1,225 
 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)          2,040    2,260    2,279    2,241    2,351

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 868 million for the third quarter of 2025. This represents a 14.3% decrease compared to sales of EUR 1,013 million for the second quarter of 2025. Steel shipments during the third quarter were 406 thousand tonnes, a decrease of 4.7% compared to shipments of 426 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. While shipments in Brazil increased, shipments in Europe were lower especially as a result of the holiday quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment decreased by 9.7% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 36 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to an EBITDA of EUR 65 million for the second quarter of 2025. EBITDA decreased due to lower volumes and lower selling prices.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (29) million for the third quarter of 2025.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to an operating income of EUR 35 million for the second quarter of 2025.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2025 00:58 ET (05:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.