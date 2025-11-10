Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
Dow Jones News
10.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
10-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

10/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
143000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
637541    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
90000     iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
190000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
       Callable Fixed Rate Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
136780    notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in   debt-like    XS2067296868 --  
       excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)               securities 
 
 
       Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and 
3287227    notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in   debt-like    XS2067296785 --  
       excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)               securities 

Issuer Name: NatWest Group plc 
 
       4.758% to Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 10/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
750000000   by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like    XS3225880387 --  
       in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000.             securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
192000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
120000    21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
100000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid        debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
204000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: The State of Qatar 
 
       3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
1000000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3216220544 --  
       (Regulation S)                              securities 
 
 
       3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US74738PZ506 --  
       (Rule 144A)                                securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
50000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
210000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
33000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
22000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
19000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid    debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
37000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
8000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
80000     Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Global Sukuk Ventures (Q.P.J.S.C.) 
 
       Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and 
3000000000  denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    XS3225200420 --  
       excess thereof) (Regulation S)                      securities 
 
 
       Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and 
        denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    US37965NAA28 --  
       excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                        securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by RASAN INFORMATION Debt and 
150000    TECHNOLOGY CO due 30/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of debt-like    XS3227314427 --  
       USD28.93 each)                              securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2500000    Securities due 11/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Securitised   XS3145176106 --  
       GBP1,000.00 each)                             derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                            Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.