Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 10-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 143000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 637541 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 90000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 190000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Callable Fixed Rate Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 136780 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS2067296868 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 3287227 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS2067296785 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: NatWest Group plc 4.758% to Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 10/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 750000000 by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3225880387 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000. securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 192000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 120000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 100000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Debt and 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 204000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: The State of Qatar 3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 1000000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3216220544 -- (Regulation S) securities 3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US74738PZ506 -- (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 50000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 210000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 33000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 22000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 19000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Debt and 37000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 8000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 80000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Global Sukuk Ventures (Q.P.J.S.C.) Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 3000000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like XS3225200420 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US37965NAA28 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by RASAN INFORMATION Debt and 150000 TECHNOLOGY CO due 30/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of debt-like XS3227314427 -- USD28.93 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 11/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3145176106 -- GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and

November 10, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)