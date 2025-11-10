Official List Notice -3

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 10-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 143000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 637541 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 90000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 190000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Callable Fixed Rate Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 136780 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS2067296868 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 3287227 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS2067296785 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: NatWest Group plc 4.758% to Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 10/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 750000000 by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3225880387 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000. securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 192000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 120000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 100000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Debt and 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 204000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: The State of Qatar 3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 1000000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3216220544 -- (Regulation S) securities 3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US74738PZ506 -- (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 50000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 210000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 33000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 22000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 19000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Debt and 37000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 8000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 80000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Global Sukuk Ventures (Q.P.J.S.C.) Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 3000000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like XS3225200420 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US37965NAA28 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by RASAN INFORMATION Debt and 150000 TECHNOLOGY CO due 30/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of debt-like XS3227314427 -- USD28.93 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 11/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3145176106 -- GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and

15500 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree Long GBP Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3SBFZ51 -- securities Debt and 950 WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid debt-like JE00B3SX3R93 -- securities Debt and 2600 WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3W0MY68 -- securities Issuer Name: Gresham House Income & Growth 2 VCT plc Closed-ended 517257 Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid investment GB00B01WL239 -- funds Issuer Name: Everest Global PLC 12500145 Ordinary shares of 2p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BKBS0353 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 1000 Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2665005059 -- securities Debt and 10000 IncomeShares AMD Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068775694 -- securities Debt and 6000 IncomeShares Broadcom (AVGO) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068776312 -- securities Debt and 2300000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399364152 -- securities Debt and 10000 IncomeShares Microstrategy (MSTR) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068775264 -- securities Debt and 75000 IncomeShares NVIDIA (NVDA) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999692 -- securities Debt and 5000 IncomeShares Palantir (PLTR) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068775009 -- securities Debt and 45000 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337090851 -- securities Debt and 1235000 Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337090422 -- securities Debt and 60000 Leverage Shares 3x JD.Com ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2675718642 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities; Debt and 6400 fully paid debt-like XS2779861751 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP Securities due 15/09/2075; Debt and 16000 fully paid debt-like XS3068789307 -- securities Debt and 420000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 375000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities Debt and 90000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Moderna (MRNA) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3005160091 -- securities Debt and 9000 Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5BZV36 -- securities Debt and 50000 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2820604770 -- securities Debt and 2000 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities Debt and 80000 Leverage Shares 3x PayPal ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2663695067 -- securities Debt and 10500 Leverage Shares -3x Short Amazon (AMZN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3135032160 -- securities Debt and 168000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 320000 Leverage Shares 5x Long 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2595672036 -- securities Debt and 265000 Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5C1B80 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 18000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and

14800 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 37600 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 235000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 63000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 9000 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 12000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: Anglian Water Services Financing PLC 5.375% Guaranteed Class A Bonds due 10/11/2033; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 420000000 by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3225307902 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 6.250% Guaranteed Class A Bonds due 10/11/2041; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 300000000 by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3225308116 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc Closed-ended 1903374 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid investment GB00B29BN198 -- funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 81000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities Debt and 56000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 350000 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B7VB3908 -- securities Debt and 1580000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities Debt and 5000 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BLRPRL42 -- securities Debt and 20000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2771642134 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities Debt and 8500 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities Debt and 3000 WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY542 -- securities Debt and 113500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 46000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 4800 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 90700 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 13000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities Debt and 55500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 51000 WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTW01 -- securities Debt and 8623000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 232100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and

