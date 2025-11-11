Anzeige
Dow Jones News
11.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      448.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      442.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      445.8998p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,767,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,279,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 445.8998

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                1,635  445.40    08:08:09      00030302001TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    543 445.40    08:17:52      00030302076TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    124 447.00    08:38:00      00030302340TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    175 447.00    08:38:00      00030302341TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       446.60    08:38:01      00030302348TRDU0  XLON 
72 
 
 
                                                    521 446.60    08:38:01      00030302349TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    577 446.40    08:48:55      00030302431TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    239 446.80    08:56:04      00030302453TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    328 446.80    09:02:52      00030302485TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    250 446.80    09:02:52      00030302486TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    537 446.80    09:02:52      00030302487TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    201 447.60    09:12:44      00030302502TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       447.60    09:12:44      00030302503TRDU0  XLON 
23 
 
 
                                                1,310  447.20    09:12:45      00030302504TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    580 446.60    09:22:54      00030302511TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    552 446.80    09:22:54      00030302512TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    648 445.40    09:38:38      00030302756TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    603 446.00    09:53:18      00030302856TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    618 446.00    10:01:02      00030302886TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    602 445.80    10:02:25      00030302890TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.