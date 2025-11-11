Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 11-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 448.40p Highest price paid per share: 442.20p Lowest price paid per share: 445.8998p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,767,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,279,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 445.8998

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 1,635 445.40 08:08:09 00030302001TRDU0 XLON 543 445.40 08:17:52 00030302076TRDU0 XLON 124 447.00 08:38:00 00030302340TRDU0 XLON 175 447.00 08:38:00 00030302341TRDU0 XLON 446.60 08:38:01 00030302348TRDU0 XLON 72 521 446.60 08:38:01 00030302349TRDU0 XLON 577 446.40 08:48:55 00030302431TRDU0 XLON 239 446.80 08:56:04 00030302453TRDU0 XLON 328 446.80 09:02:52 00030302485TRDU0 XLON 250 446.80 09:02:52 00030302486TRDU0 XLON 537 446.80 09:02:52 00030302487TRDU0 XLON 201 447.60 09:12:44 00030302502TRDU0 XLON 447.60 09:12:44 00030302503TRDU0 XLON 23 1,310 447.20 09:12:45 00030302504TRDU0 XLON 580 446.60 09:22:54 00030302511TRDU0 XLON 552 446.80 09:22:54 00030302512TRDU0 XLON 648 445.40 09:38:38 00030302756TRDU0 XLON 603 446.00 09:53:18 00030302856TRDU0 XLON 618 446.00 10:01:02 00030302886TRDU0 XLON 602 445.80 10:02:25 00030302890TRDU0 XLON

571 445.60 10:02:25 00030302891TRDU0 XLON 548 446.20 10:24:10 00030303064TRDU0 XLON 537 446.00 10:24:10 00030303065TRDU0 XLON 588 446.80 10:39:38 00030303170TRDU0 XLON 605 447.00 10:50:11 00030303204TRDU0 XLON 447.00 10:50:11 00030303205TRDU0 XLON 43 312 447.20 10:57:08 00030303222TRDU0 XLON 271 447.20 10:57:08 00030303223TRDU0 XLON 606 447.80 11:07:07 00030303244TRDU0 XLON 447.80 11:14:27 00030303254TRDU0 XLON 48 100 447.80 11:14:27 00030303255TRDU0 XLON 562 448.20 11:21:11 00030303272TRDU0 XLON 623 448.40 11:25:09 00030303284TRDU0 XLON 551 447.80 11:29:13 00030303289TRDU0 XLON 565 448.00 11:45:41 00030303335TRDU0 XLON 573 448.00 11:45:41 00030303336TRDU0 XLON 595 447.20 12:00:11 00030303817TRDU0 XLON 661 446.80 12:05:52 00030303839TRDU0 XLON 597 446.80 12:18:46 00030303886TRDU0 XLON 545 447.40 12:27:24 00030303944TRDU0 XLON 152 447.40 12:36:32 00030303965TRDU0 XLON 970 447.40 12:36:32 00030303966TRDU0 XLON 635 447.40 12:36:32 00030303967TRDU0 XLON 127 446.60 13:13:19 00030304124TRDU0 XLON 1,620 447.40 13:14:19 00030304128TRDU0 XLON 1,348 447.20 13:19:22 00030304185TRDU0 XLON 1,178 445.80 13:42:19 00030304314TRDU0 XLON

