Surya Oil & Gas Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Financials Period Ending September 30, 2025. Provides Shareholder Updates

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surya Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCID: CNRC), ("SOGC" or the "Company") formerly known as Cunningham Natural Resources Corp., today reported results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, and provided an update on its portfolio companies.

Financial Results: Q3 Ending September 30, 2025 vs Q3 Ending September 30, 2024

Total revenue for three months was $ 1,399,275 vs $ 4,422,587

Total earnings for three months were $ 493,072 vs $ 2,526,559

Total revenue for nine months was $ 8,004,146 vs $ 13,094,326

Total earnings for nine months were $ 2,526,559 vs $ 8,764,980

Total assets for the period were $ 46,462,495 vs $ 73,163,474

The Company recorded a net asset value (NAV) of $0.09 per share for Q3 2025

SOGC announced the following corporate updates:

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc, a previous spin off dividend from the company, has acquired control of a publicly trading company, American Lithium Minerals, Inc, to facilitate the trading of Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

The Company entered into an exclusive joint venture agreement with a Dubai -based oil & gas company with requisite trading licenses to buy and sell crude oil and other petrochemical trading opportunities. The purpose is to collaborate in promoting, marketing, contracting, and selling crude oil and other petroleum products in MENA countries (Middle East and North Africa). Products include crude oil, diesel,gas and other agreed oil & gas commodities.

The Company has recommenced field operations across its core acreage of 34,000 acres in West Virginia. The work includes road and site development aimed at optimizing production from existing oil wells and for future growth.

The Company entered into a change of control agreement for Aruna Holdings LLC to acquire all Series A Preferred shares, along with other related agreements including financing commitments. The transactions are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

About Surya Oil & Gas Corp.

Surya Oil & Gas Corp., (OTID: SOGC) a portfolio company of Aruna Holdings LLC, is advancing traditional oil and gas development while making strategic investments in the energy and digital transition. The Company controls 34,000 acres in West Virginia with $352 million in certified reserves and has identified additional potential reserves using its proprietary Kubera AI technology. With production set to recommence in early 2026, Surya is focused on sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation across a global investment mandate. Follow Surya Oil & Gas Corp. on LinkedIn.

About Aruna Holdings LLC

Aruna Holdings LLC owns an 80% interest in Surya Oil & Gas Corp. Aruna maintains a diverse portfolio of affiliated business interests across the health and wellness, real estate, hospitality, oil and gas, alternative energy, and data center development sectors.

Corporate Contact:

Hemal Rathod, Chief Executive Officer

Surya Oil & Gas Corp.

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) our ability to effectively operate our business segments; (b) our ability to manage our research, development, expansion, growth and operating expenses; (c) our ability to evaluate and measure our business, prospects and performance metrics; (d) our ability to compete, directly and indirectly, and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; (e) our ability to respond and adapt to changes in technology and customer behavior; (f) our ability to protect our intellectual property and to develop, maintain and enhance a strong brand; and (g) other factors (including the risks contained in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on OTC Markets Group, Inc for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE Cunningham Natural Resources Corp