Mobiliare Real Estate Solutions: Mobiliare Issues US$500 Million 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2032 in Successful Debut in the International Capital Markets

Mobiliare Issues US$500 million 6.75% Senior Notes due 2032

GUATEMALA CITY, GT / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Mobiliare Real Estate Solutions, a company focused on developing, owning, managing and leasing real estate properties in nine Latin American countries, announced today the closing of the issuance of US$ 500 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the "Notes") in a transaction exempt from registration pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes, which were guaranteed by several of Mobiliare's operating subsidiaries, will be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST) (Ticker: MOBLMC) and were rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch Ratings, the highest achieved for a Guatemalan headquartered company.

Mobiliare will use the net proceeds from the offering to (i) refinance most of its existing indebtedness and (ii) support its growth through a disciplined diversification and non-speculative strategy, anchored in long-term leases with multinational tenants and a robust financial framework.

"This transaction marks a pivotal milestone in Mobiliare's evolution as a regional real estate operating company," said Guillermo Montano, Chief Executive Officer of Mobiliare. "We were grateful to have 160 investors from North America, EMEA, Latin America and APAC interested in our company and for the opportunity to present our company to over 60 of them. It reflects confidence from high-quality investors in our fundamentals and enhances our ability to deliver institutional-grade assets that support our clients' operations in Latin America's expanding markets."

The Notes placement efforts were led by Bank of America Securities and J.P. Morgan. Mobilare's US counsel on the transaction was Clifford Chance US LLP.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any state securities laws.

Joint Bookrunners Quotes

Sergio Fernandez, Director, Latin America Debt Capital Markets, Bank of America Securities

"Bank of America is honored to be part of this landmark benchmark transaction for Mobiliare, which represented the largest inaugural debt issuance for real estate C corp in Latin America. Mobiliare's reception in the international capital markets, just 5 years after the company's founding, received a robust demand, composed of incredibly high-quality global investors, demonstrating the appealing credit story of the company. Congratulations to the whole team on this successful debut"

J.P. Morgan indicated:

"The orderbook garnered momentum throughout the morning, where it eventually achieved oversubscription after announcement and received multiple orders from real money, high quality accounts."

"[The transaction] Proves investor appetite for high quality real estate industrial names, becoming the first industrial real estate issuance out of CA&C."

About Mobiliare Real Estate Solutions

Mobiliare Real Estate Solutions is a Latin American real estate operating company resulting from the consolidation of assets of several entrepreneurial leaders in 2020, specializing in the ownership, management, development and leasing of client-driven properties through build-to-suit and sale-and-leaseback structures. The company partners with multinational and regional corporations across logistics, industrial and nearshore service sectors.

As of September 30, 2025, Mobiliare held US$1.24 billion in consolidated total assets, a fixed-term weighted average lease term (WALT) significantly exceeding industry standards, and 99.2% of revenues denominated in U.S. dollars from top-tier multinational tenants.

Mobiliare integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across its operations and is regionally recognized for its sustainable development standards having been awarded the EDGE Champion by the IFC and obtained a framework rating of SQS2 (very good) from Moody's Ratings.

Mobiliare remains committed to delivering institutional-quality real estate solutions that combine operational excellence, responsible growth, and measurable impact across Latin America.

Contact

Daiann Irigoyen

Chief Strategy Officer

investor.relations@mobiliare.la

SOURCE: Mobiliare Real Estate Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/mobiliare-issues-us500-million-6.75-senior-notes-due-2032-in-successful-debut-in-the-in-1100176