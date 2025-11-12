Anzeige
Dow Jones News
12.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      444.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      440.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      442.7691p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,817,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,229,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 442.7691

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                1,012  442.00    08:30:29      00030306110TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    217 442.00    08:30:29      00030306111TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    582 441.80    08:30:29      00030306112TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,308  442.80    08:47:51      00030306141TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    376 443.60    09:05:31      00030306196TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    807 443.60    09:05:31      00030306197TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       443.60    09:05:31      00030306198TRDU0  XLON 
14 
 
 
                                                    632 444.60    09:22:54      00030306280TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    567 444.60    09:30:20      00030306346TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    250 443.60    09:31:09      00030306349TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    428 443.60    09:31:09      00030306350TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    694 443.60    09:31:09      00030306351TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    580 443.40    09:39:58      00030306373TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    550 443.40    10:00:39      00030306433TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,132  444.00    10:20:20      00030306528TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    647 444.40    10:21:58      00030306534TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,255  443.60    10:25:08      00030306547TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    408 442.60    10:42:45      00030306616TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    236 442.60    10:42:45      00030306617TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        442.60    10:57:01      00030306672TRDU0  XLON 
5

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
