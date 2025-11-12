Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 444.80p Highest price paid per share: 440.60p Lowest price paid per share: 442.7691p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,817,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,229,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 442.7691

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 1,012 442.00 08:30:29 00030306110TRDU0 XLON 217 442.00 08:30:29 00030306111TRDU0 XLON 582 441.80 08:30:29 00030306112TRDU0 XLON 1,308 442.80 08:47:51 00030306141TRDU0 XLON 376 443.60 09:05:31 00030306196TRDU0 XLON 807 443.60 09:05:31 00030306197TRDU0 XLON 443.60 09:05:31 00030306198TRDU0 XLON 14 632 444.60 09:22:54 00030306280TRDU0 XLON 567 444.60 09:30:20 00030306346TRDU0 XLON 250 443.60 09:31:09 00030306349TRDU0 XLON 428 443.60 09:31:09 00030306350TRDU0 XLON 694 443.60 09:31:09 00030306351TRDU0 XLON 580 443.40 09:39:58 00030306373TRDU0 XLON 550 443.40 10:00:39 00030306433TRDU0 XLON 1,132 444.00 10:20:20 00030306528TRDU0 XLON 647 444.40 10:21:58 00030306534TRDU0 XLON 1,255 443.60 10:25:08 00030306547TRDU0 XLON 408 442.60 10:42:45 00030306616TRDU0 XLON 236 442.60 10:42:45 00030306617TRDU0 XLON 442.60 10:57:01 00030306672TRDU0 XLON 5

581 442.60 10:57:01 00030306673TRDU0 XLON 144 442.00 10:59:35 00030306683TRDU0 XLON 557 443.00 11:24:16 00030306752TRDU0 XLON 1,072 443.00 11:24:16 00030306753TRDU0 XLON 1,608 443.00 11:24:16 00030306754TRDU0 XLON 651 443.40 11:56:23 00030306804TRDU0 XLON 644 442.20 11:57:39 00030306806TRDU0 XLON 644 441.80 11:57:39 00030306807TRDU0 XLON 442.20 12:21:31 00030306837TRDU0 XLON 42 585 442.40 12:24:29 00030306840TRDU0 XLON 564 442.00 12:24:29 00030306841TRDU0 XLON 1,199 441.80 12:37:21 00030306854TRDU0 XLON 297 442.80 12:53:11 00030306903TRDU0 XLON 442.80 12:53:11 00030306904TRDU0 XLON 44 132 442.80 12:53:11 00030306905TRDU0 XLON 442.80 12:53:11 00030306906TRDU0 XLON 42 442.80 12:53:11 00030306907TRDU0 XLON 12 1,751 442.80 12:54:44 00030306908TRDU0 XLON 564 442.60 13:12:13 00030306984TRDU0 XLON 151 442.60 13:23:04 00030307013TRDU0 XLON 418 442.60 13:23:04 00030307014TRDU0 XLON 343 442.60 13:33:11 00030307055TRDU0 XLON 442.60 13:33:11 00030307056TRDU0 XLON 17 184 442.60 13:33:11 00030307057TRDU0 XLON 607 442.60 13:37:49 00030307078TRDU0 XLON 1,541 442.60 13:38:05 00030307079TRDU0 XLON 370 441.60 13:57:12 00030307119TRDU0 XLON

300 441.60 13:57:12 00030307120TRDU0 XLON 441.40 13:57:12 00030307121TRDU0 XLON 72 576 441.40 13:57:12 00030307122TRDU0 XLON 1,000 443.00 14:17:57 00030307219TRDU0 XLON 264 443.00 14:17:57 00030307220TRDU0 XLON 1,736 442.60 14:22:36 00030307241TRDU0 XLON 576 442.40 14:32:37 00030307307TRDU0 XLON 583 442.20 14:32:37 00030307308TRDU0 XLON 598 440.80 14:40:19 00030307473TRDU0 XLON 449 440.60 14:40:19 00030307474TRDU0 XLON 165 440.60 14:40:19 00030307475TRDU0 XLON 555 440.80 14:49:21 00030307616TRDU0 XLON 579 440.80 14:49:21 00030307617TRDU0 XLON 625 442.40 15:02:36 00030307672TRDU0 XLON 551 442.40 15:03:02 00030307673TRDU0 XLON 499 442.40 15:06:44 00030307691TRDU0 XLON 442.40 15:06:44 00030307692TRDU0 XLON 72 164 443.20 15:08:52 00030307718TRDU0 XLON 161 443.60 15:15:52 00030307755TRDU0 XLON 468 443.60 15:15:52 00030307756TRDU0 XLON 1,003 443.60 15:15:52 00030307757TRDU0 XLON 1,090 443.60 15:15:52 00030307758TRDU0 XLON 642 443.60 15:21:36 00030307790TRDU0 XLON 551 444.80 15:33:26 00030307939TRDU0 XLON 560 444.80 15:33:26 00030307940TRDU0 XLON 278 443.80 15:42:47 00030308018TRDU0 XLON 183 443.80 15:42:47 00030308019TRDU0 XLON

