Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt beginnt die nukleare Dekade - und Uran wird knapp
Dow Jones News
12.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
12-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

12/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                            Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited 
 
113628767   Ordinary shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid               Equity shares KYG7948E1026 --  
                                             (transition) 

Issuer Name: Triple Point Venture VCT Plc 
 
                                             Closed-ended 
4951749    Venture Shares of 1p each; fully paid                   investment   GB00BDTYGZ09 --  
                                             funds 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                             Debt and 
141900    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like   IE00B579F325 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
405000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like   IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
1142000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like   IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
14000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid              debt-like   IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
516312    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like   IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Debt and 
396313    Class 314 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge  debt-like   XS2736750279 --  
       Capital Ltd due 05/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities 
     GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
30000     GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like   XS2656469561 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
49000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid    debt-like   DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 
 
       Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC  Debt and 
90000     Securities; fully paid                           debt-like   XS2115336336 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
650000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid       debt-like   FR0013416716 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC 
 
328355    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid                Equity shares GB00BLB5BF24 --  
                                             (transition) 

Issuer Name: Aterian plc 
 
226500    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid                Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 --  
                                             (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
14000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like   GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
253000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid         debt-like   GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
12000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid              debt-like   XS2376095068 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
20000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid         debt-like   GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                             Debt and 
170000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like   XS2940466316 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Gulf International Bank - Saudi Arabia 
 
       Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
500000000   of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 each in excess    debt-like   XS3227715334 --  
       thereof)                                  securities 

Issuer Name: Atlas Funding 2025-2 PLC 
 
       Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
4500000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212017688 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
324000000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212016102 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
19800000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212016284 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
7200000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212016524 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
5400000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212016870 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
3600000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212017175 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
