Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited 113628767 Ordinary shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid Equity shares KYG7948E1026 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Triple Point Venture VCT Plc Closed-ended 4951749 Venture Shares of 1p each; fully paid investment GB00BDTYGZ09 -- funds Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 141900 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 405000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 1142000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 14000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 516312 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Debt and 396313 Class 314 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge debt-like XS2736750279 -- Capital Ltd due 05/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 30000 GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2656469561 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 49000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC Debt and 90000 Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2115336336 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 650000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC 328355 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BLB5BF24 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Aterian plc 226500 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 14000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 253000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc Debt and 12000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 20000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 170000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Gulf International Bank - Saudi Arabia Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 500000000 of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 each in excess debt-like XS3227715334 -- thereof) securities Issuer Name: Atlas Funding 2025-2 PLC Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 4500000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212017688 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 324000000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212016102 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 19800000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212016284 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 7200000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212016524 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 5400000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212016870 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 3600000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212017175 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and

