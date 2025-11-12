Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited 113628767 Ordinary shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid Equity shares KYG7948E1026 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Triple Point Venture VCT Plc Closed-ended 4951749 Venture Shares of 1p each; fully paid investment GB00BDTYGZ09 -- funds Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 141900 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 405000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 1142000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 14000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 516312 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Debt and 396313 Class 314 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge debt-like XS2736750279 -- Capital Ltd due 05/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 30000 GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2656469561 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 49000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC Debt and 90000 Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2115336336 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 650000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC 328355 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BLB5BF24 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Aterian plc 226500 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 14000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 253000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc Debt and 12000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 20000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 170000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Gulf International Bank - Saudi Arabia Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 500000000 of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 each in excess debt-like XS3227715334 -- thereof) securities Issuer Name: Atlas Funding 2025-2 PLC Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 4500000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212017688 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 324000000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212016102 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 19800000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212016284 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 7200000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212016524 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 5400000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212016870 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and 3600000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212017175 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid; Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

3600000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral debt-like XS3212017506 -- multiples of GBP1,000) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 9330000 Securities due 12/11/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3178388750 -- bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 149100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 15500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 9600 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities Debt and 12000 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities Debt and 500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Debt and 10500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 32600 WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 -- securities Debt and 35000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 28500 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 -- securities Debt and 5900 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 45800 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities Debt and 15500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 15000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 500 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities Debt and 86000 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 23500 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 57000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 152000 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities Debt and 140300 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities Debt and 66800 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Debt and 87000 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 1200 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD; fully paid debt-like JE00B68GRJ90 -- securities Debt and 1500 WisdomTree Short EUR Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3N9C970 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 850 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2663694847 -- securities Debt and 620000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities Debt and 55000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities Debt and 450000 Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399364319 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 49000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)