DJ Finnvera Group, Interim Management Statement 1 January-30 September 2025: Volume of domestic and export financing granted by Finnvera increased from the comparison period - Finnvera Group's result was EUR 360 million

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) Finnvera Group, Interim Management Statement 1 January-30 September 2025: Volume of domestic and export financing granted by Finnvera increased from the comparison period - Finnvera Group's result was EUR 360 million 13-Nov-2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2025 11:00:01 EET | Finnvera Oyj | Interim Management statement Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 13 November 2025 Interim Management Statement 1 January-30 September 2025 Volume of domestic and export financing granted by Finnvera increased from the comparison period - Finnvera Group's result was EUR 360 million Finnvera Group, summary Jan-Sep/2025 (vs. Jan-Sep/2024 or 31 Dec 2024) . Result 360 MEUR (182) - The result for the period under review was solid, and the results of all business operations were clearly profitable. The lower realised credit losses and the reversal of loss provisions in particular contributed to a better result than in the comparison period. The realised credit losses were lower by 74 MEUR than in the comparison period. During the period under review, 18 MEUR of loss provisions for domestic loans and guarantees and 187 MEUR for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations were reversed. The Group's net interest income was 10% and net fee and commission income 16% lower than in the comparison period. . Results by business operations: Result of parent company Finnvera plc's SME and midcap business stood at 20 MEUR (18) and that of Large Corporates business at 313 MEUR (135). The impact of Finnvera's subsidiary, Finnish Export Credit Ltd, on the Group's result was 28 MEUR (29). . The cumulative self-sustainability target set for Finnvera's operations was achieved. . Balance sheet total EUR 15.0 bn (14.8) increased by 2%. . Contingent liabilities EUR 17.3 bn (14.9) increased by 16%. . Non-restricted equity and the assets of the State Guarantee Fund, i.e., the reserves available for covering the Group's potential losses EUR 2.5 bn (2.1) increased by 17%. . Expected credit losses on the balance sheet items were reduced by 18% to EUR 0.9 bn (1.1). . At 79 points, the NPS index (net promoter score), which measures customer satisfaction, remained at a high level but still 4 points below the record level for the comparison period (83). . Outlook for 2025 remains unchanged: The business outlook for cruise shipping companies has improved, while exposures in Russia have continued to decrease. According to the Half-Year Report for H1/2025 published in August, the credit loss risk of export financing liabilities remains high, leading to uncertainty concerning the Finnvera Group's financial performance in 2025. Finnvera Group, Jan-Sep/2025 (vs. Jan-Sep/2024 or 31 Dec 2024) Result Balance sheet total 360 MEUR 15.0 EUR bn (182), change 98% (14.8), change 2% Contingent liabilities Non-restricted equity and 17.3 EUR bn the assets ofthe State Guarantee Fund (14.9), change 16% 2.5 EUR bn (2.1), change 17% Cost/income ratio NPS index (Net Promoter Score) 20.8% 79 (15.8), change 5.0 pp. (83), change -4 points

Comments from CEO Juuso Heinilä:

"Finnvera's financing for SMEs and midcap enterprises and export projects increased in January-September from the previous year. Although the uncertainty created by geopolitical situation and trade disputes increased during the spring, slowing down the progress of some projects, the volume of loans and guarantees granted increased in all customer segments. The volume of export financing was even exceptionally high.

Between January and September, Finnvera granted EUR 0.7 billion (0.7) in domestic loans and guarantees. The financing focused more on investments than in the previous year. Financing for transfers of ownership also started to rise, which is positive for the renewal of the business sector. Of Finnvera's domestic loans and guarantees, 66 per cent were guarantees for loans granted by banks. Between January and September, EUR 60 million (54) was granted in Climate and Digital Loans, developed in cooperation with the European Investment Fund. We aim to allocate loans that utilise the InvestEU guarantee to strongly growth-oriented companies, and we work closely with banks to secure the financing needed by growth companies.

There are signs of stabilisation in the situation of Finnvera's client companies experiencing financial difficulties, even though payment delays in euros, for example, have slightly increased compared to the turn of the year.

Between January and September, Finnvera granted EUR 6.3 billion (2.5) in export credit guarantees, export guarantees and special guarantees. The growth in export financing is based in particular on the large-scale financing of the cruise shipping sector, which indicates improved prospects for the sector. With regard to financing, Finnvera has worked for a long time to ensure that ships can be built in Finland in an economically sustainable manner. We have the elements to build financing arrangements in a balanced way with other providers of financing and to keep the overall risk under control. With the new guarantee arrangement of Finnvera and the European Investment Fund (EIF), Finnvera can now grant additional export credit guarantees to Ukraine. Following certain large individual financing arrangements, Finnish Export Credit Ltd was also able to increase the volume of export credits it granted during the period under review. However, some of the financing arrangements fell through after the end of the period. In other words, an increasing number of export transactions are financed by a bank to which Finnvera gives a guarantee.

The Finnvera Group's result for January-September was EUR 360 million (182), and all of its business operations made profitable results. The lower realised credit losses and the reversal of loss provisions in particular contributed to a better result than in the comparison period. Our result is so strong that we are preparing to return funds to the State Guarantee Fund, if the owner sees it as appropriate. To cover the loss-making separate result for its export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations in 2020, Finnvera received a fund payment of EUR 349 million from the State Guarantee Fund to ensure the stability and competitiveness of export financing. The State Guarantee Fund is an off-budget fund which includes the assets accumulated from the activities of Finnvera's predecessor organisations. The Fund's task is to cover the result showing a loss in the export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations if the reserve funds in the company's balance sheet are not sufficient. In recent years, we have been able to reverse more than 50 per cent of the loss provisions for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations and to enable exports and growth through our efficient operations. I am very satisfied with the situation. Even after the repayment, the assets will

remain in Finnvera's reserves for export financing for covering potential future losses, but the potential repayment will be reflected in our result, especially next year.

Finnvera's exposures in Russia decreased to EUR 19 million during the period under review, and the remaining exposure was only 2 per cent of the original exposure in 2022. Repayments will continue under the rules governing sanctions. The discharge of payments is good news for Finnvera, but the greatest benefit has been to Finnish companies that insured their exports against credit risks.

Customer satisfaction is a very important indicator for us, and our clients' willingness to recommend us stood at a high 79 points during the period under review. We will continue to implement our strategy as planned. Our organisational reform, to strengthen the growth, internationalisation and exports of companies and innovations as well as Finnvera's regional presence, entered into force successfully at the beginning of September. Parliament is currently considering the overall reform of legislation concerning Finnvera. It plays a very important role with a view to the development of Finnvera's operations and the competitiveness of export financing.

Despite the turbulence in our global operating environment, we estimate that Finnvera will be more active this year than in the previous year in both the SME and midcap business as well as in Large Corporates business. We analyse the financial markets carefully and prepare to supplement the availability of financing with new loan products in areas where there are market failures."

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)