Café Quinqué Brings Authentic Ecuadorian Comfort to Quito - Now Open for an Intimate Dining Experience

Located at Gonzalo Salazar OE3-151 y, in the heart of Quito, Café Quinqué serves up home-style Ecuadorian dishes and specialty coffee in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

JAKARTA, ID / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Café Quinqué, a new boutique café in Quito, officially opens its doors at Gonzalo Salazar OE3-151 y (postal code 170104) on November 15, 2025. Featuring traditional Ecuadorian cuisine, locally-roasted coffee and a cozy family-style décor, the café brings a fresh dining alternative to the city's gastronomic scene.

cafe logo

the logo of Cafe Quinque

Born from a passion for Ecuador's culinary heritage and a desire to recreate the warmth of home cooking, Café Quinqué invites guests to experience beloved local dishes such as hornado, empanadas de viento and rich Andean coffee blends. With seating designed for intimate gatherings and a modern yet rustic ambience, the café stands out by offering both casual comfort and elevated hospitality.

Located in Quito's [insert neighbourhood if known] neighbourhood, the 40-seat venue opens daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to reserve ahead for lunch and dinner. At launch, Café Quinqué will feature a "Welcome Week" promotion where early diners receive complimentary cups of specialty coffee and an Ecuadorian sweet traditionally served in family homes.

"We created Café Quinqué to be more than a place to eat - it's a return to Ecuadorian culinary roots, but in a space that feels fresh and welcoming," says [Owner's Name], founder of Café Quinqué. "Whether you're stopping by for a morning coffee or enjoying a leisurely dinner with friends, our hope is that you leave feeling connected to our food and our country."

To celebrate the opening, Café Quinqué will host an open-house event on November 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., featuring live acoustic music, complimentary tasting samples and a special 10 % discount for guests who reserve via Instagram (@CafeQuinque Quito). For reservations, contact +593 99 141 3053 or visit caféquinque.com.

About Café Quinqué

Café Quinqué is a boutique café located in Quito, Ecuador, dedicated to delivering authentic Ecuadorian cuisine and premium locally-roasted coffee in a comfortable, hospitable setting. Founded in 2025, Café Quinqué is committed to celebrating Ecuador's food traditions while offering a relaxed, contemporary dining experience. For more information visit caféquinque.com or follow @CafeQuinque Quito on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Dominique

Café Quinqué

Gonzalo Salazar OE3-151 y, Quito, Ecuador 170104

Phone: +593 99 141 3053

Email: admin@cafequinque.com

Website: cafequinque.com

SOURCE: Café Quinqué

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/caf%c3%a9-quinqu%c3%a9-brings-authentic-ecuadorian-comfort-to-quito-now-open-for-a-1100637