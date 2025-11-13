Kronos Media: Franchise Builders Announces Strategic Partnership

Franchise Titan Janice Charles Joins Team to Launch Next-Gen Franchising Platform

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Franchise Builders, the high-velocity engine dedicated to scaling franchise systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Janice Charles, one of the most respected voices in the franchising industry. With a network of hundreds of franchisors representing more than 15,000 locations, Ms. Charles brings unparalleled influence, insight and reach - enabling Franchise Builders to accelerate its mission of transforming the way franchises form, scale and transact.

Franchise Builders' vision: Using AI, automation and ecosystem infrastructure, Franchise Builders provides the solution for emerging and established franchisors to launch, manage and grow at scale. By formalizing this partnership with Janice Charles, Franchise Builders is taking a major leap towards its goal to become the "MLS of Franchising": the go-to platform where franchise systems are listed, matched, benchmarked and scaled. "Partnering with Janice marks a turning point in our mission," said Nash Bowen, Founder of Kronos Capital, the private equity firm backing Franchise Builders. "Her credibility across the franchising ecosystem gives us access to early brand adoption, system-wide data and operational insight - positioning us to be the backbone of the next generation of franchise growth."

Partnership with Janice Charles: With 40+ years of franchise experience (including time as a franchisee, franchise-system operator, and franchise consultant), Janice Charles has developed deep relationships across the industry, worked with top consumer brands and guided hundreds of franchisor systems through growth phases. Her appointment as an equity partner ensures Franchise Builders not only builds powerful technology - but builds it in lock-step with the realities of franchisor needs, unit economics, brand consistency and operational scalability. "I'm excited to join forces with Franchise Builders," said Janice Charles. "Franchise systems have long needed a unified, technology-forward platform that handles discovery, performance benchmarking, system optimization and growth. Together we can give franchisors the tools and visibility they deserve - and unlock value for the entire network."

Strategic partnership highlights:

Janice Charles will leverage her network of franchisors to integrate the Franchise Builders platform, enable pilot programs and accelerate adoption across thousands of units.

Franchise Builders will embed Janice's thought-leadership, best practices and franchise operator feedback into its platform road map - aligning product development with real-world brand growth levers.

Together they will co-launch features that bring transparency, benchmarking and discovery to the franchise space - enabling brands, advisors and investors to access a centralized, efficient marketplace for franchise models, growth stages, capital raising and unit performance.

About Franchise Builders

Franchise Builders is a franchise platform designed to accelerate unit expansion through AI-driven tooling, performance analytics, efficient infrastructure and monetization features, allowing franchisors to streamline development, monitor performance, optimize royalties, and scale faster.

About Janice Charles

Janice Charles is a leading franchise industry consultant and operator with more than four decades of experience as a franchisee, franchisor advisor and system growth strategist. She is widely recognized for her deep domain expertise, brand relationships, integrity in franchising, and success scaling leading franchise networks.

