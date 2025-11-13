Greenshoe Lands $3M to Launch the First AI-Native Platform for Public Company Reporting

The platform replaces fragmented, manual workflows with an autonomous AI system that drafts, validates, and reviews SEC disclosures in real time.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Greenshoe , the first AI-native platform built specifically to automate and improve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosures, today announced that it has raised $3 million in seed funding, led by AIX Ventures , with participation from Hearst Level Up Ventures , Blueprint FTC , Service Provider Capital , and various strategic angels. The capital will fuel Greenshoe's engineering and go-to-market expansion as the company launches its commercial platform for public company reporting.

On average, as an example, it takes about 180 hours just to prepare a 10-Q , at an expense that can range from roughly $50,000 for smaller companies to well over $1 million for large-cap enterprises, a costly, error-prone process filled with repetitive work, complexity, and risk. Greenshoe modernizes these complex workflows with an AI-native system that uses regulatory precedent, market norms, and real-time company data to deliver faster, more consistent, and compliance-grade disclosures.

"SEC filings are the foundation of market transparency, but the workflows powering them are stuck in a pre-AI world," said Payton McCoy, CEO and co-founder of Greenshoe. "As a lawyer, I spent hundreds of hours manually preparing SEC disclosures, including 10-Ks, 8-Ks, and IPO filings. That said, Greenshoe is about more than just saving time. It's about improving disclosure quality and making this work easier to do. We're laying the rails for a smarter, faster capital markets ecosystem."

Greenshoe handles niche, but critical workflows such as:

Real-time compliance checks and validations

Draft generation based on regulatory precedent and market comparables

SEC comment analysis and response support

Peer-based benchmarking and research

"We're building the infrastructure layer for AI-native disclosure intelligence," said Dr. Yi Zhang, CTO and co-founder. "Our deep-research agent fuses reasoning, evaluation, reflection, and human feedback into a continuous improvement loop. Every interaction sharpens the system, compounding domain expertise into an advantage that makes the platform more intelligent."

Greenshoe's architecture is built for complex document processing, combining agentic retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), domain-specific benchmarking, and structured reasoning over SEC disclosure requirements. Greenshoe conducts deep research on each filing and transforms that analysis into precise, context-aware drafting actions grounded in how disclosures evolve, how they compare to peers, and how they align with SEC expectations.

"SEC disclosures are among the most important and complex documents in corporate finance, and Greenshoe is the first team we've seen that truly understands both the regulatory nuance and the AI infrastructure required to modernize them," said Jason McBride, Partner at AIX Ventures. "We invested because Greenshoe isn't just building a tool. They're defining an entirely new layer in the regulatory tech stack."

Greenshoe was built for the roughly 4,700 public companies in the U.S. that face similar challenges navigating evolving SEC expectations, internal approvals, and market comparables. The platform is commercially available and already being adopted by legal teams and capital markets professionals. Early feedback indicates time savings of up to 90% for certain tasks. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://www.greenshoe.ai/ .

Greenshoe is the first AI-native platform for SEC disclosure automation. Founded by former Kirkland & Ellis attorney Payton McCoy and and Yi Zhang, PhD, previously a Senior Applied Scientist at AWS AI, Greenshoe automates the research, drafting, benchmarking, and compliance review of public company filings. The company is on a mission to become the AI operating system for corporate disclosure, transforming compliance into an intelligent, real-time system that benefits issuers, investors, and regulators alike. Learn more at https://www.greenshoe.ai/ .

