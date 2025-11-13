HydraPatch USA: HydraPatch Partners with University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks to Champion Hydration and Performance in Extreme Conditions

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / HydraPatch®, the innovative transdermal hydration system redefining recovery and performance, has announced an exciting new partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks, one of the most dynamic athletic programs in the country. Together, HydraPatch® and the Nanooks are working to educate student-athletes and the broader community on the importance of maintaining optimal hydration, even in cold weather environments where dehydration often goes unnoticed.

While many associate dehydration with heat and perspiration, HydraPatch® is helping to break that misconception. In cold climates, low humidity, increased respiratory fluid loss, and reduced thirst response can make dehydration just as dangerous, and often harder to detect. HydraPatch®'s innovative transdermal delivery system ensures steady, eight-hour hydration and essential nutrient replenishment directly through the skin, and helping athletes perform, recover, and stay balanced in any environment.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Nanooks Nordic Ski and Cross-Country teams along with the University of Alaska Fairbanks community," said Clifford T. Rowley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HydraPatch USA Corporation. "Our mission has always been to help people hydrate smarter, from the hottest courts to the coldest campuses. This collaboration not only showcases the versatility of HydraPatch®, but also helps us bring awareness to the silent risks of dehydration in cold weather."

The University of Alaska Fairbanks, known for its resilient athletes and commitment to performance excellence, represents the ideal environment for HydraPatch® to demonstrate its benefits in real-world, challenging conditions.

"Our student-athletes bring incredible energy, passion, and drive to every competition," said Brock Anundson, Director of Athletics. "Hydration management is increasingly important in cold weather and we're excited to have HydraPatch join our team and give us tools to elevate our performance."

HydraPatch® continues to expand its footprint across collegiate and professional sports programs, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for performance and wellness. From endurance athletes and first responders to outdoor professionals and everyday consumers, HydraPatch® is redefining how people think about hydration - one HydraPatch® at a time.

About HydraPatch®

HydraPatch® is a U.S.-based performance and wellness brand offering advanced transdermal hydration solutions for athletes, professionals, and everyday individuals. Its proprietary patch technology delivers a precise balance of electrolytes, vitamins, and amino acids through the skin for up to eight hours, supporting energy, recovery, and hydration without the need for constant liquid intake. Learn more at www.hydra-patch.com.

About University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Alaska Fairbanks is the State's flagship research University and Home of the Alaska Nanooks - a proud member of NCAA Division II and a cornerstone of athletic and academic excellence in the Far North. Founded in 1917, UAF is recognized for its cutting-edge research in arctic science, engineering, and environmental studies, as well as its commitment to student achievement, innovation, and community engagement. With a spirited athletic program competing across multiple sports, the Nanooks embody resilience, teamwork, and determination - proving that no climate is too cold for Champions.

Media Contact:

HydraPatch® Communications Team

info@hydra-patch.com

917.327.8881

SOURCE: HydraPatch USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hydrapatchr-partners-with-university-of-alaska-fairbanks-nanooks-1100885