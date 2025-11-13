Cynet, provider of the All-In-One Cybersecurity Platform backed by 24/7 SOC support, today announced the Cynet Ignite Partner Program a next-generation initiative designed to accelerate partner revenue growth through simplified engagement, expanded benefits, and faster rewards.

The program introduces Growth Ignition Dollars, a modern approach to marketing development funds (MDF) that streamlines access, removes administrative friction, and drives measurable business outcomes for Cynet partners worldwide.

"Traditional MDF programs are too bureaucratic for today's managed security market," said Alan Komet, Chief Revenue Officer at Cynet. "Growth Ignition Dollars eliminate red tape, giving partners faster access to funds and greater control over how they invest in growth."

A Partner Program Built for Growth

Built around simplicity, support, and profitability, the Cynet Ignite Partner Program empowers MSP, reseller, and hybrid partners to scale their businesses while protecting clients from advanced cyber threats.

Key program benefits include:

Tiered Paths to Growth : Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers unlock added resources, discounts, and rewards as partners scale.

: Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers unlock added resources, discounts, and rewards as partners scale. Custom Go-to-Market Programs: Tailored campaigns and marketing initiatives to drive measurable outcomes.

Tailored campaigns and marketing initiatives to drive measurable outcomes. Dedicated Partner Marketing Manager : Personalized guidance and hands-on support from Cynet's partner team.

: Personalized guidance and hands-on support from Cynet's partner team. Comprehensive Enablement : Sales, technical, and support certifications paired with robust marketing tools.

: Sales, technical, and support certifications paired with robust marketing tools. Collaborative Co-Marketing Joint campaigns, webinars, and events that help partners build pipeline and brand awareness.

Joint campaigns, webinars, and events that help partners build pipeline and brand awareness. Continuous Evolution: Partner feedback drives ongoing updates and enhancements to the program.

"Ignite gives our partners the simplicity and speed they need to turn market transformation into growth," said Jeannine Edwards, Senior Director of Community at Cynet. "By expanding access to lead-generation programs and enablement, we're helping partners win more clients and achieve stronger margins."

Partners First, Always

The Cynet Ignite Partner Program reflects Cynet's core belief that partner success drives business success. With streamlined requirements, expanded enablement and a suite of collaborative marketing initiatives, Cynet is making it easier and more rewarding for partners to grow.

About Cynet

Cynet's unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform brings together a full suite of security capabilities in a single, simple solution, backed by 24/7 SOC support. As a global cybersecurity company, Cynet is purpose-built to enhance protection for small-to-medium enterprises and empower MSPs and resellers to maximize margins while delivering world-class security. For more information, visit www.cynet.com

