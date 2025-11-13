New "Pentest On-Demand" self-service offering delivers expert-level, compliance-ready results in days

XBOW, the leading autonomous offensive security company, today announced the launch of XBOW Pentest On-Demand, a fully automated penetration testing service that operates at the speed of modern software development. The service delivers complete, expert-level pentest results within five business days through a fully self-service experience without scoping calls or kickoff meetings.

"Software now ships in minutes, and pentesting needs to be as fast and frictionless as a build pipeline," said Oege de Moor, founder and CEO of XBOW. "Attackers aren't waiting for scoping calls, they're automating recon and exploiting at machine speed. Defense has to move just as fast."

XBOW's autonomous agents have already proven their capabilities at scale: last August the company reached #1 on the global HackerOne leaderboard, outperforming thousands of human hackers in real-world bug bounty programs. Throughout the year XBOW has identified thousands of verified vulnerabilities in enterprise production applications.

On-Demand Pentesting at Machine Speed Without the Calendar Lag

Traditional pentesting can take 35 to 100 days from scheduling to final report, often costing $10,000-$35,000 or more. XBOW Pentest On-Demand accelerates that process into a few clicks at a significantly lower price point without compromising quality. Within a week users receive a comprehensive report, including:

Validated and reproducible findings

Clear mitigation steps for each vulnerability

Integrated retesting for remediated vulnerabilities

Compliance-ready documentation for security, external review, and audit teams

"XBOW dramatically accelerated our path to SOC 2 readiness," said Priscilla Fong, Security Advisor, BloomPath. "What usually takes traditional firms weeks of coordination and manual testing was completed in just a few days, from kickoff to an auditor-ready report. It gave our team confidence that we could move fast without compromising on quality."

Availability

Pricing for XBOW Pentest On-Demand starts at $6,000, enabling companies of all sizes to test early, test often, and stay compliant.

XBOW Pentest On-Demand is available now at www.xbow.com/pentest

About XBOW

XBOW is the autonomous offensive security company redefining cyber defense for the AI era. Combining AI reasoning with offensive security workflows, the XBOW platform delivers expert-level security testing at machine speed. XBOW empowers security teams to transform from reactive to proactive defense at AI scale. For XBOW customers, autonomous offense is the best defense.

