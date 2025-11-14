

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi SA (SNY) said on Friday that it has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Teizeild for delaying the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals aged eight years and older with stage 2 T1D.



The endorsement is based on results from the Phase 2 TN-10 study, which showed that Teizeild significantly delayed progression to stage 3 T1D by a median of about two years compared with placebo. By the end of the study, the proportion of participants who remained in stage 2 was twice as high in the Teizeild group as in the placebo arm.



Type 1 diabetes is a progressive autoimmune disease in which the immune system gradually destroys insulin-producing beta cells, impairing the body's ability to regulate blood-sugar levels.



