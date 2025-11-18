Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.: Standard Premium Reports Strong Q3 Results Driven by Continued Portfolio Growth and Increased Originations

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) ("Standard Premium"), a leading specialty finance company, today announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, highlighted by persistent loan portfolio expansion, increased loan originations and year-over-year revenue growth.

"Our strong performance this quarter, supported by disciplined portfolio management and the growing demand for premium finance solutions, positions us for continued growth," says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. "The significant expansion of our credit facility in September from $50 million to $115 million positions us to scale our business through 2026 and beyond."

Q3 2025 Highlights

Loan portfolio surpassed $73.5 million, an increase of 15.2%, since December 31, 2024.

Secured a new $115 million line of credit, with an initial $75 million commitment from a three-bank syndicate.

Appointed Renee Magness as Senior Account Executive in the Midwest

Revenue increased 4.6% year-over-year (YOY).

Loan originations rose $5.1 million, a 14.2% YOY increase.

Return-on-equity (ROE): 15.54%.

Basic EPS: $0.08; Diluted EPS: $0.07.



Q3 2025 Year-to-Date Results

Loan originations up $3.4 million, or 3.0%.

Net income increased 16.5%.

ROE: 17.15%.

Basic EPS: $0.26; Diluted EPS: $0.21.

Quarterly preferred dividends were paid timely in November 2025 and remain fully up to date.



"Standard Premium remains focused on expanding its market presence, strengthening relationships with agents and carriers and delivering consistent value to stakeholders as demand for flexible, transparent premium financing options grows nationwide," adds Brian Krogol, CFO, Standard Premium.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 38 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

