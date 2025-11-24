Anzeige
Dow Jones News
24.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      411.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      400.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      408.2374p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,218,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,827,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 408.2374

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    684 406.00    08:10:56      00030341047TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    543 406.00    08:10:56      00030341048TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    659 405.60    08:10:56      00030341049TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    647 400.40    08:21:12      00030341129TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    338 407.00    08:30:50      00030341228TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    213 407.00    08:30:50      00030341229TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        407.00    08:41:01      00030341425TRDU0  XLON 
6 
 
 
                                                    580 407.00    08:41:01      00030341426TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    564 408.00    08:47:30      00030341539TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    600 408.20    08:53:19      00030341592TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        408.20    08:53:19      00030341593TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                    217 408.20    08:57:59      00030341675TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    581 408.20    08:57:59      00030341676TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    548 408.20    08:57:59      00030341677TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    640 408.20    09:15:34      00030341948TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    631 408.00    09:22:50      00030342077TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    624 408.00    09:30:00      00030342097TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    133 407.20    09:37:12      00030342155TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    144 407.20    09:37:12      00030342156TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    126 407.20    09:37:12      00030342157TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

