Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 411.00p Highest price paid per share: 400.40p Lowest price paid per share: 408.2374p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,218,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,827,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 408.2374

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 684 406.00 08:10:56 00030341047TRDU0 XLON 543 406.00 08:10:56 00030341048TRDU0 XLON 659 405.60 08:10:56 00030341049TRDU0 XLON 647 400.40 08:21:12 00030341129TRDU0 XLON 338 407.00 08:30:50 00030341228TRDU0 XLON 213 407.00 08:30:50 00030341229TRDU0 XLON 407.00 08:41:01 00030341425TRDU0 XLON 6 580 407.00 08:41:01 00030341426TRDU0 XLON 564 408.00 08:47:30 00030341539TRDU0 XLON 600 408.20 08:53:19 00030341592TRDU0 XLON 408.20 08:53:19 00030341593TRDU0 XLON 1 217 408.20 08:57:59 00030341675TRDU0 XLON 581 408.20 08:57:59 00030341676TRDU0 XLON 548 408.20 08:57:59 00030341677TRDU0 XLON 640 408.20 09:15:34 00030341948TRDU0 XLON 631 408.00 09:22:50 00030342077TRDU0 XLON 624 408.00 09:30:00 00030342097TRDU0 XLON 133 407.20 09:37:12 00030342155TRDU0 XLON 144 407.20 09:37:12 00030342156TRDU0 XLON 126 407.20 09:37:12 00030342157TRDU0 XLON

