Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 411.00p Highest price paid per share: 400.40p Lowest price paid per share: 408.2374p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,218,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,827,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 408.2374

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 684 406.00 08:10:56 00030341047TRDU0 XLON 543 406.00 08:10:56 00030341048TRDU0 XLON 659 405.60 08:10:56 00030341049TRDU0 XLON 647 400.40 08:21:12 00030341129TRDU0 XLON 338 407.00 08:30:50 00030341228TRDU0 XLON 213 407.00 08:30:50 00030341229TRDU0 XLON 407.00 08:41:01 00030341425TRDU0 XLON 6 580 407.00 08:41:01 00030341426TRDU0 XLON 564 408.00 08:47:30 00030341539TRDU0 XLON 600 408.20 08:53:19 00030341592TRDU0 XLON 408.20 08:53:19 00030341593TRDU0 XLON 1 217 408.20 08:57:59 00030341675TRDU0 XLON 581 408.20 08:57:59 00030341676TRDU0 XLON 548 408.20 08:57:59 00030341677TRDU0 XLON 640 408.20 09:15:34 00030341948TRDU0 XLON 631 408.00 09:22:50 00030342077TRDU0 XLON 624 408.00 09:30:00 00030342097TRDU0 XLON 133 407.20 09:37:12 00030342155TRDU0 XLON 144 407.20 09:37:12 00030342156TRDU0 XLON 126 407.20 09:37:12 00030342157TRDU0 XLON

978 406.40 09:40:31 00030342186TRDU0 XLON 655 406.20 09:53:31 00030342340TRDU0 XLON 527 406.40 09:58:16 00030342380TRDU0 XLON 615 406.40 09:58:16 00030342381TRDU0 XLON 301 408.20 10:16:36 00030342760TRDU0 XLON 621 408.40 10:16:43 00030342761TRDU0 XLON 589 407.80 10:26:35 00030342876TRDU0 XLON 570 408.80 10:34:29 00030343049TRDU0 XLON 100 408.00 10:44:59 00030343363TRDU0 XLON 176 408.00 10:46:23 00030343383TRDU0 XLON 116 407.60 10:47:36 00030343396TRDU0 XLON 407.60 10:47:36 00030343397TRDU0 XLON 55 407.40 10:48:03 00030343403TRDU0 XLON 2 501 407.60 10:49:12 00030343415TRDU0 XLON 614 407.60 10:49:12 00030343416TRDU0 XLON 200 409.00 11:04:54 00030343858TRDU0 XLON 540 409.80 11:14:38 00030343946TRDU0 XLON 307 410.00 11:15:36 00030343967TRDU0 XLON 410.20 11:20:58 00030344004TRDU0 XLON 63 410.20 11:20:58 00030344005TRDU0 XLON 97 217 410.20 11:20:58 00030344006TRDU0 XLON 229 410.20 11:21:03 00030344007TRDU0 XLON 716 409.20 11:26:16 00030344048TRDU0 XLON 409.80 11:40:33 00030344182TRDU0 XLON 63 129 409.80 11:40:33 00030344183TRDU0 XLON 641 409.60 11:40:55 00030344207TRDU0 XLON

