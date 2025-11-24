Transaction in Own Shares -5

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 411.00p Highest price paid per share: 400.40p Lowest price paid per share: 408.2374p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,218,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,827,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 408.2374

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 684 406.00 08:10:56 00030341047TRDU0 XLON 543 406.00 08:10:56 00030341048TRDU0 XLON 659 405.60 08:10:56 00030341049TRDU0 XLON 647 400.40 08:21:12 00030341129TRDU0 XLON 338 407.00 08:30:50 00030341228TRDU0 XLON 213 407.00 08:30:50 00030341229TRDU0 XLON 407.00 08:41:01 00030341425TRDU0 XLON 6 580 407.00 08:41:01 00030341426TRDU0 XLON 564 408.00 08:47:30 00030341539TRDU0 XLON 600 408.20 08:53:19 00030341592TRDU0 XLON 408.20 08:53:19 00030341593TRDU0 XLON 1 217 408.20 08:57:59 00030341675TRDU0 XLON 581 408.20 08:57:59 00030341676TRDU0 XLON 548 408.20 08:57:59 00030341677TRDU0 XLON 640 408.20 09:15:34 00030341948TRDU0 XLON 631 408.00 09:22:50 00030342077TRDU0 XLON 624 408.00 09:30:00 00030342097TRDU0 XLON 133 407.20 09:37:12 00030342155TRDU0 XLON 144 407.20 09:37:12 00030342156TRDU0 XLON 126 407.20 09:37:12 00030342157TRDU0 XLON

978 406.40 09:40:31 00030342186TRDU0 XLON 655 406.20 09:53:31 00030342340TRDU0 XLON 527 406.40 09:58:16 00030342380TRDU0 XLON 615 406.40 09:58:16 00030342381TRDU0 XLON 301 408.20 10:16:36 00030342760TRDU0 XLON 621 408.40 10:16:43 00030342761TRDU0 XLON 589 407.80 10:26:35 00030342876TRDU0 XLON 570 408.80 10:34:29 00030343049TRDU0 XLON 100 408.00 10:44:59 00030343363TRDU0 XLON 176 408.00 10:46:23 00030343383TRDU0 XLON 116 407.60 10:47:36 00030343396TRDU0 XLON 407.60 10:47:36 00030343397TRDU0 XLON 55 407.40 10:48:03 00030343403TRDU0 XLON 2 501 407.60 10:49:12 00030343415TRDU0 XLON 614 407.60 10:49:12 00030343416TRDU0 XLON 200 409.00 11:04:54 00030343858TRDU0 XLON 540 409.80 11:14:38 00030343946TRDU0 XLON 307 410.00 11:15:36 00030343967TRDU0 XLON 410.20 11:20:58 00030344004TRDU0 XLON 63 410.20 11:20:58 00030344005TRDU0 XLON 97 217 410.20 11:20:58 00030344006TRDU0 XLON 229 410.20 11:21:03 00030344007TRDU0 XLON 716 409.20 11:26:16 00030344048TRDU0 XLON 409.80 11:40:33 00030344182TRDU0 XLON 63 129 409.80 11:40:33 00030344183TRDU0 XLON 641 409.60 11:40:55 00030344207TRDU0 XLON

500 408.80 11:47:27 00030344298TRDU0 XLON 408.80 11:47:30 00030344305TRDU0 XLON 4 173 408.80 11:47:30 00030344306TRDU0 XLON 366 408.80 12:04:46 00030344476TRDU0 XLON 185 408.80 12:05:19 00030344478TRDU0 XLON 548 408.20 12:05:52 00030344479TRDU0 XLON 587 407.80 12:05:52 00030344480TRDU0 XLON 554 404.20 12:31:19 00030344680TRDU0 XLON 570 404.00 12:31:19 00030344681TRDU0 XLON 230 406.00 12:48:11 00030344743TRDU0 XLON 367 406.00 12:48:40 00030344749TRDU0 XLON 408.20 13:06:31 00030344948TRDU0 XLON 66 1,310 408.20 13:06:31 00030344949TRDU0 XLON 408.00 13:15:10 00030345041TRDU0 XLON 1 408.00 13:15:10 00030345042TRDU0 XLON 32 139 408.40 13:15:33 00030345050TRDU0 XLON 350 408.40 13:15:33 00030345051TRDU0 XLON 151 408.40 13:15:33 00030345052TRDU0 XLON 585 409.20 13:20:18 00030345092TRDU0 XLON 409.00 13:31:25 00030345152TRDU0 XLON 41 578 409.20 13:31:50 00030345153TRDU0 XLON 594 408.80 13:32:39 00030345154TRDU0 XLON 286 410.80 13:45:57 00030345244TRDU0 XLON 286 410.80 13:45:57 00030345245TRDU0 XLON 632 410.80 13:52:35 00030345308TRDU0 XLON 411.00 13:59:30 00030345382TRDU0 XLON 58

318 411.00 13:59:30 00030345383TRDU0 XLON 173 410.60 13:59:31 00030345384TRDU0 XLON 193 410.20 14:04:56 00030345411TRDU0 XLON 442 410.20 14:04:56 00030345412TRDU0 XLON 278 409.80 14:11:11 00030345439TRDU0 XLON 188 410.00 14:13:35 00030345449TRDU0 XLON 410.00 14:13:35 00030345450TRDU0 XLON 10 306 409.80 14:15:24 00030345466TRDU0 XLON 304 409.80 14:15:24 00030345467TRDU0 XLON 176 409.80 14:19:21 00030345473TRDU0 XLON 1,124 409.80 14:19:21 00030345474TRDU0 XLON 651 410.20 14:32:37 00030345710TRDU0 XLON 1,441 410.00 14:32:37 00030345711TRDU0 XLON 185 410.00 14:32:37 00030345712TRDU0 XLON 408.00 14:48:34 00030346059TRDU0 XLON 32 550 408.40 14:48:50 00030346063TRDU0 XLON 474 408.20 14:49:21 00030346096TRDU0 XLON 408.20 14:49:21 00030346097TRDU0 XLON 74 473 408.00 14:49:21 00030346098TRDU0 XLON 408.00 14:49:21 00030346099TRDU0 XLON 70 183 408.20 15:00:44 00030346635TRDU0 XLON 1,121 408.20 15:00:44 00030346636TRDU0 XLON 590 408.00 15:07:24 00030346801TRDU0 XLON 407.40 15:10:10 00030346862TRDU0 XLON 21 407.40 15:10:10 00030346863TRDU0 XLON 19 542 407.40 15:10:10 00030346864TRDU0 XLON

398 407.00 15:15:13 00030346988TRDU0 XLON 207 407.00 15:15:13 00030346989TRDU0 XLON 556 406.60 15:20:09 00030347147TRDU0 XLON 406.40 15:24:10 00030347603TRDU0 XLON 91 475 406.40 15:24:10 00030347604TRDU0 XLON 625 406.00 15:24:21 00030347610TRDU0 XLON 314 406.20 15:31:13 00030347960TRDU0 XLON 273 406.20 15:31:13 00030347961TRDU0 XLON 153 407.00 15:40:12 00030348096TRDU0 XLON 283 407.00 15:40:12 00030348097TRDU0 XLON 130 407.00 15:40:12 00030348098TRDU0 XLON 480 407.00 15:41:43 00030348114TRDU0 XLON 1,093 407.00 15:41:43 00030348115TRDU0 XLON 556 408.60 15:47:22 00030348184TRDU0 XLON 215 409.60 15:56:35 00030348301TRDU0 XLON 355 409.60 15:56:38 00030348303TRDU0 XLON 1,164 409.40 15:58:00 00030348338TRDU0 XLON 588 409.40 16:07:27 00030348455TRDU0 XLON 601 409.60 16:09:45 00030348479TRDU0 XLON 625 409.40 16:09:45 00030348480TRDU0 XLON 162 410.40 16:16:14 00030348551TRDU0 XLON 1,094 410.40 16:16:14 00030348552TRDU0 XLON 410.40 16:18:19 00030348565TRDU0 XLON 32 530 410.40 16:18:19 00030348566TRDU0 XLON 589 410.40 16:21:13 00030348592TRDU0 XLON 463 410.60 16:23:32 00030348600TRDU0 XLON 141 410.60 16:23:32 00030348601TRDU0 XLON

