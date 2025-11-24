DJ Opening of EQT's mandatory simplified cash tender offer for Waga Energy's shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Opening of EQT's mandatory simplified cash tender offer for Waga Energy's shares -- It is recalled that the draft mandatory simplified cash tender offer (the "Offer") filed on 1st October 2025 by Box BidCo S.A.S for all the remaining outstanding shares of Waga Energy - with the intention to implement a squeeze-out if legal and regulatory conditions are met - was cleared by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") on 21 November 2025. -- The Offer will be open from 24 November 2025 to 12 December 2025 (inclusive). -- The Offer price is 21.55 euros per Waga Energy share which will be increased by an earn-out of up to 2.15 euro per share[1] (the "Earn-Out"). -- It is reminded that Finexsi's fairness opinion dated 21 November 2025[2] concluded to the fairness of the financial terms of the Offer, including in the event of a squeeze-out. -- Waga Energy's Board of Directors unanimously confirmed, on 31 October 2025 its favourable reasoned opinion issued on 1st October 2025 on the Offer. -- As the Offer is being made under the simplified procedure, it will not be reopened following the publication of the results of the Offer. Eybens and Paris, 24 November 2025, 8am CET - Following the AMF clearance decision issued on 21 November 2025, the AMF announced that the Offer filed by Box BidCo S.A.S. ("Box BidCo")[3], the dedicated acquisition vehicle of the global investment organization EQT, through its EQT Transition Infrastructure strategy, for all the shares of Waga Energy (ISIN code: FR0012532810, Ticker: WAGA) ("Waga Energy" or the "Company") not held by Box BidCo, will be open from 24 November 2025 to 12 December 2025 (inclusive). Box BidCo's offer document (note d'information) which received AMF visa no. 25-454, as well as other information relating, in particular, to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Box BidCo, are available at the registered office of Box BidCo (162, boulevard Haussmann, 75008 Paris) and from the presenting banks of the Offer (BNP Paribas - 5, boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris; Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel - 29, avenue de Messine, 75008 Paris). Waga Energy's response document (note en réponse) which received AMF visa no. 25-455 and other information relating, in particular, to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Waga Energy are available at the Company's registered office (5, avenue Raymond Chanas, 38320 Eybens). These documents are also available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the shared website of Box BidCo and Waga Energy (www.eqt-waga-energy.com). Creating a global leader in renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfill waste Box BidCo, Waga Energy's majority shareholder since September 2025, plans to provide the Company significant investment capacity to allow it to focus on long-term development in a capex-intensive sector. The Offer aims to support Waga Energy in accelerating the deployment of its patented WAGABOX technology, strengthen its presence in Europe and North America, and scale the production of RNG as a key contributor to the energy transition. Aligned with Waga Energy's management team, EQT fully supports the Company's industrial plan. EQT will work in close partnership with the Company's management, leveraging its sector expertise and industrial background, and providing the necessary resources in a capex-intensive environment. With EQT, Waga Energy's management will focus on implementing operational improvements, pursuing innovation, and capturing new market opportunities in RNG, while preserving its robust contract-based business model. This partnership aligns with EQT's long-term active ownership approach and its Transition Infrastructure strategy's commitment to helping companies scale and contribute to the energy transition. Terms of the Offer The Offer price is EUR 21.55 per share which will be increased by the Earn-Out of up to EUR 2.15 per share payable by 30 September 2028. The Earn-Out will be determined on the basis of the aggregate amount of U.S. federal investment tax credits ("ITC") that could be monetized by Waga Energy by 30 June 2028 in connection with certain projects developed in the United States. The Offer price represents for Waga Energy minority shareholders a premium (excluding the Earn-Out) of 34.2%, 70.1%, 62.2% and 50.6% over the 1-month[4], 3-month4, 6-month4 and 1-year4 volume-weighted average prices respectively as of 5 June 2025[5]. Including the maximum Earn-Out, the Offer Price represents maximum premiums of 47.6, 87%, 78.4% and 65.6% over the 1-month4, 3-month4, 6-month4 and 1-year4 volume-weighted average price of Waga Energy shares, respectively. As set out in Waga Energy's press release dated 20 October 2025, the Company entered into on 14 October 2025 a first " Tax Credit Transfer Agreement" relating to the sale to a third party of the ITC related to one eligible project located in Steuben County, USA, with a net sale price, after taking into account the related fees (including brokerage commission, insurance premium, and legal and tax advisory fees), estimated at circa. USD 3.8 million. As a result of this first ITC monetization, the related portion of the Earn-Out increasing the Offer price will therefore be paid in accordance with Section 2.6 of Box BidCo's Offer document (note d'information), it being specified that such portion of the Earn-Out cannot be precisely determined at this stage given the terms and conditions for its calculation and final determination.[6] It is reminded that EQT intends to implement a squeeze-out following the Offer if the number of shares not tendered to the Offer by the minority shareholders of Waga Energy does not represent more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company. Favourable reasoned opinion of the Board of Directors It is reminded that Finexsi, acting as the independent expert appointed on 7 March 2025 by Waga Energy's Board of Directors following the recommendation of its ad hoc committee comprising independent directors only, reviewed the fairness of the financial terms of the Offer, including in the event of a squeeze-out. Finexsi's initial fairness opinion dated 1 October 2025 concluded that the Offer price per share, including the Earn-Out, was fair to Waga Energy shareholders from a financial perspective, including in the event of a squeeze-out. Based on the conclusions of such fairness opinion and the recommendation of the ad hoc committee, Waga Energy's Board of Directors has unanimously issued a favourable reasoned opinion on the Offer, seeing EQT's proposed acquisition as an opportunity to strengthen Waga Energy's long-term development. On 31 October 2025, Finexsi issued a new fairness opinion, which supersedes its previous fairness opinion dated 1st October 2025, in order to take into account additional elements. Such opinion concluded again to the fairness of the financial terms of the Offer, including in the event of a squeeze-out. Based on the conclusions of Finexsi's new fairness opinion and the recommendation of the ad hoc committee, Waga Energy's Board of Directors further unanimously reiterated its favourable reasoned opinion on the Offer dated 1st October 2025 at its meeting held on 31 October 2025. It is specified that the independent expert's report, in its updated version dated 21 November 2025, which supersedes the versions dated 31 and 1 October 2025, is entirely reproduced in the appendix to the Company's response document. Next steps The AMF will publish the results of the Offer on its website after the closing of the Offer on 15 December 2025. As the Offer is being made under the simplified procedure, it will not be reopened following the publication of the results. If, at the end of the Offer, the legal and regulatory conditions are met, EQT intends to implement a squeeze-out for the Waga Energy shares not tendered to the Offer. All the information related to this transaction and a detailed retail investor guide including a 'frequently asked questions' memorandum are available on the shared website of Box BidCo and Waga Energy (www.eqt-waga-energy.com). Individual shareholders may call the dedicated hotline from 9a.m. on Monday, November 24, 2025: 08 05 65 00 64. ***** Contact Information EQT eqt@havas.com Mael Evin: 06 44 12 14 91 Naomi Philippe: 06 72 55 80 35 Waga Energy Laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Laurent Barbotin: 07 72 77 11 85 ***** About Waga Energy Founded in 2015, Waga Energy produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy operates 31 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the U.S. representing an installed capacity of 5.1 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year, and has 19 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each

