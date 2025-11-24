Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Amerikas Rohstoff-Zukunft - Jetzt beginnt das strategische Kupfer-Investment!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
24.11.2025 09:45 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRL LN) 
Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
24-Nov-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.4964 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13113251 
 
CODE: INRL LN 
 
ISIN: FR0010375766 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0010375766 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     INRL LN 
LEI Code:   969500WYP3K47TLLD445 
Sequence No.: 409135 
EQS News ID:  2234688 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2234688&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.