DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc (FINW LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 391.6848 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1995208 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN LEI Code: 549300CMLNSJRMJMJL93 Sequence No.: 409167 EQS News ID: 2234752 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 24, 2025 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)