Xiangzhou County Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: Xiangzhou: Fragrant Longevity Rice, "Springs" Interpret the Good Taste of "Rice"

Recently, the 2025 "Guangxi Brand" Xiangzhou Featured Agricultural Products Production and Sales Matching Fair was held at Shenzhen Haojixing International Agricultural Products Logistics Park. During the event, the People's Government of Xiangzhou County, together with the Xiangzhou County Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Xiangzhou County Administration for Market Regulation, jointly released the brand image LOGO and promotional slogan of Xiangzhou Rice.

Located in central Guangxi in southern China, within the golden agricultural belt at 23° north latitude, lies a unique agricultural treasure - Xiangzhou. Known as "China's Spring Capital", this land boasts more than 300 scattered springs, selenium-rich fertile soil and a thousand-year history of rice cultivation, which have created the unique value of Xiangzhou Rice and made it a vivid sample for observing the symbiosis and prosperity of modern Chinese agriculture and cultural inheritance.

Xiangzhou's agricultural genes can be traced back to the Neolithic Age ten thousand years ago. The rice cultivation remains at the Nansha Bay Shell Mound Site confirm that it is one of the birthplaces of early Chinese agricultural civilization. The Records of Yu Di Ji Sheng in the Song Dynasty highly praised that "the long-grain jade-like rice of Xiangzhou is the best in the south". Between the echoes of ancient and modern times, the context of rice culture is clearly visible.

In the wave of agricultural modernization, Xiangzhou has established a planting system of "unified varieties and unified standards", with conventional high-quality rice varieties such as Sixiang No.1, Guangliangxiang No.2, Liangfaxiangsi and Jingmeisixiang as the main varieties. It not only ensures food security, but also realizes the whole-chain standardization from planting to sales through the group standard Xiangzhou Rice. The fragrant rice, red rice and other varieties cultivated by enterprises such as Gaofeng Rice Industry and Xiangcang Rice Industry have been included in the National List of Famous, Special, High-quality and New Agricultural Products.

The rice industry has driven thousands of farmers to increase their income stably, and activities such as "rice field micro-vacation" and "Harvest Festival" have brought new vitality to agricultural culture. Under the guidance of the national strategy of building a strong agricultural country, Xiangzhou is exploring a win-win path of ecological protection, industrial upgrading and cultural inheritance through the in-depth integration model of "characteristic agriculture + cultural IP".

The rice here will take the "agricultural code of the hot spring longevity township" as a link to continuously convey the modern vitality of traditional Chinese agriculture to the world. From land integration to digital and intelligent empowerment, from brand building to cultural inheritance, Xiangzhou Rice Brand Logo is writing a vivid answer sheet for rural revitalization with rice as the medium.

Source: Xiangzhou County Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558