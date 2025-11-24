DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (TIPG LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.0263 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4542752 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 409218 EQS News ID: 2234856 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2234856&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)