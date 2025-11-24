UGREEN Limited: Together Makes Christmas: UGREEN Powers the Moments That Define the Festive Season

BERLIN, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Christmas season approaches, UGREEN is embracing togetherness with its festive theme, "Together Makes Christmas." The idea is simple: Christmas feels complete when people come together. It starts with family members spending time together and finding comfort in being close, and also extends to the UGREEN product family, which is designed to work smoothly together as a whole. Most of all, it reflects the growing community of UGREEN users, whose trust and participation together sit at the heart of what UGREEN is celebrating this Christmas. This year, UGREEN is inviting people to put their devices down and focus on those around them. With UGREEN's ecosystem keeping devices powered and protected in the background, users can enjoy conversation, company and shared experiences that turn gatherings into lasting memories.

Guided by the belief that technology should strengthen human connection rather than distract from it, UGREEN continues to combine innovation with practical everyday usability, creating products that bring people closer in meaningful ways. To reflect this, UGREEN has curated a Christmas Gift Guide inspired by real customer feedback, helping people find useful, reliable gifts for loved ones that will still be in use long after the decorations are packed away.

For families, the UGREEN NASync DH2300 fits naturally into Christmas traditions. Many households gather to watch family videos or Christmas movies, but don't always have somewhere convenient to store these. With the DH2300, those concerns disappear. Its 60TB capacity keeps every Christmas moment, family reunion, and warm message safely preserved and easily revisited, turning seasonal memories into a lasting collection. With its intuitive interface, the DH2300 makes digital archiving and sharing simple and accessible for all generations. Over 95% of users praised its ease of use, and even grandparents can feel at home with it.

For couples, the MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W is a small but practical way to show care. It keeps both partners' devices ready to go, whether they are travelling, out for the day or simply away from a plug socket at home. Featuring 25W fast charging and a built-in 30W USB-C cable, it combines convenience with everyday usefulness. More than 90% of MagFlow users think it makes for a thoughtful gift, and it quickly becomes part of daily life for those that use it.

For friends, the Nexode 65W Charger with Retractable USB-C Cable turns a charging accessory into something that can be shared. Its retractable cable and compact form make it a perfect companion for group trips or gatherings, encouraging spontaneous sharing. Delivering up to 65W total output, it easily powers multiple devices at once, bringing friends together.

And for a personal treat, the Revodok 105 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is a well-deserved year-end reward. It brings five essential functions together in one compact device, helping users switch smoothly between work and entertainment. The hub simplifies everyday connections, reduces cable clutter, and provides a tidier desk, meaning moments of productivity come with less friction and a clearer head.

Adding to the festive spirit, UGREEN is also bringing practical support to real-world celebrations. The brand will host an interactive booth at Berlin's Gedächtniskirche Christmas Market, featuring product showcases and a Charging Station where visitors can power up their devices for free while enjoying the unique atmosphere of a Berlin Christmas market. Mystery gift boxes include prizes such as a complete collection of Apple devices, Lego sets, and gaming consoles. In addition, UGREEN users will receive exclusive coupons provided by Saturn, the well-known German electronics retailer.

Extending the celebration ever further, UGREEN is also partnering with leading European media outlets to launch a Christmas Advent Giveaway, offering daily "Power-Up" gift packs throughout the countdown to Christmas.

UGREEN aims to be about more than just technology. The brand strives to be a companion in creating moments that truly matter. This Christmas, UGREEN celebrates both progress and presence, helping to create the connections that make the season so special.

