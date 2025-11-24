Val-D'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Val-D'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) (OTCQB: VDOMF) ("Val-D'Or Mining" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a milestone Exploration Agreement dated October 15, 2025 (the "Exploration Agreement") with the Matachewan First Nation (Matachewan FN) and Mattagami First Nation (Mattagami FN), members within the Wabun Tribal Council (WTC). The Exploration Agreement was signed by the three companies within the "Zed Zed Group": Val-D'Or Mining, Cleghorn Minerals Ltd., and International Prospect Ventures Ltd. The Exploration Agreement covers the Company's Operational Areas of Interest ("the Properties") within the First Nations' traditional lands, located in northeastern Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The Exploration Agreement outlines the terms on how consultation and impact mitigation on exploration activities will be conducted. It also delivers financial benefits, including contracts, jobs, and training opportunities during the exploration phase, for both current and future work programs across the property portfolio covered by the Exploration Agreement. Further, the Exploration Agreement provides that the Company will, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, issue to each of Matachewan FN and Mattagami FN 50,000 common shares of the Company, and will also grant to each of Matachewan FN and Mattagami FN incentive stock options to acquire 50,000 shares of the Company at a per share price of $0.085 for a period of five years from issuance, in accordance with its incentive stock option plan and a consulting agreement among the parties. The Exploration Agreement will remain in effect until such time that an Impact Benefit Agreement (IBA) has been concluded.

Michael Rosatelli, Senior Geological Consultant and Vice President Exploration of Val-D'Or Mining commented: "I'm deeply honoured to be part of this historic milestone, which stands as a powerful testament to what can be achieved when we unite around a shared vision. I extend my gratitude to Chief Batisse of the Matachewan First Nation and Chief Constant of the Mattagami First Nation, along with their respective Councils, the negotiating committee led by their Mineral Development Advisors, the Wabun Tribal Council, and the local community members. Your unwavering commitment, thoughtful collaboration, and dedication to fostering this agreement, grounded in mutual respect and attentive listening to the voices of elders and individual community members, have been truly inspiring."

This milestone represents the culmination of more than five years of relationship-building and dialogue between the Company and the Matachewan and Mattagami First Nations, and the Wabun Tribal Council, and establishes a strong foundation for on-going cooperation among all parties.

The Matachewan First Nation has provided a Support Letter to the Ontario Ministry of Mines endorsing the maiden drill program on the Company's Baden Prospect (see Val-D'Or Mining's October 21, 2025 press release), prior to permit issuance.

Val-D'Or Mining, and its joint venture partners, remain committed to responsible exploration and to delivering shared economic opportunities to the local communities. An official signing ceremony will be held at the Wabun Tribal Council offices in Timmins, Ontario. Details will be announced once confirmed.

About Val-D'Or Mining Corporation

Val-D'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its diverse mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275603

SOURCE: Val-D'Or Mining Corporation