GetYourGuide Unveils 2026 Hidden Trends List: Birdwatching, Coffee Culture and Skill-Seeking Set to Drive Experience-Led Trips

BERLIN, Nov. 24, 2025, the leading global online marketplace for unforgettable travel experiences, today launched its first Hidden Trends List 2026. Powered by data from millions of real travelers, the list highlights six trends set to shape travelers' choices next year and beyond.These insights reaffirm that experiences are the foundation of travel today. The data shows that travelers value guided tours as the centerpiece of their trips as travelers opt to learn, taste and experience. Highlights include:

Birdwatching takes flight : 54% of travelers would consider birdwatching on their next trip.

: 54% of travelers would consider birdwatching on their next trip. Coffee culture > clubbing : 1 in 3 travelers now rank a destination's coffee scene above its nightlife when planning travel.

: 1 in 3 travelers now rank a destination's coffee scene above its nightlife when planning travel. Skills over souvenirs: Bookings for workshops are up 59%, and 31% of Gen Z would rather come home with a new skill over a souvenir.



"Travel now means tapping into real connections, not ticking off landmarks," said Jean-Gabriel Duveau, VP of Brand at GetYourGuide. "Our analysis of booking drivers revealed that travelers are choosing activities that challenge and change them," said Duveau.

1.Beak Freaks

Once a quiet pastime for nature enthusiasts, birdwatching has officially taken flight. From BirdTok to Netflix's The Residence - whose birdwatching lead drew 33 million viewers - the hobby's pop-culture moment is inspiring travelers to look up. And in 2026, it is soaring into the mainstream: 54% of travelers are eager to try birdwatching on their next trip, and nearly half (45%) now say it's "cool again."

"Many travelers are discovering birding via birdtok. But it's not just an online fad," said Duveau. "Destinations known for birdwatching have experienced some of the highest increases in searches on our platform in 2025. These include places like Oman's Daymaniyat Islands, Vietnam's Cat Ba National Park, and Thailand's Doi Inthanon, where travelers can see birds as they hike and kayak," Duveau said.

When it comes to birdwatching tips, guides are the best experts to unlock this emerging hobby. "Puffins have become an icon of Iceland, and Vestmannaeyjar is one of the best places to see them. Lately, I've noticed more young travelers coming here. There's something special about experiencing that first sighting, but make sure to book in advance," said Einar Freyr, from Arctic Tours, Iceland. "The best time to spot puffins is between May and August - and don't forget to bring binoculars," Freyr said.

On GetYourGuide, popular bird-related activities can be found at all latitudes, from Puffins in Iceland to Formosas in Faro .

2.Espresso-nists

In 2026, the pursuit of the perfect cup of coffee is worth crossing continents for, whether it's sipping brews on a Kenyan coffee farm or pulling espresso in a Roman café .

The numbers say it all: one in four Millennials (25%) would pick a destination just for its coffee scene, while a third of travelers (33%) now rank coffee culture above nightlife when planning their next getaway. GetYourGuide customer data reflects the trend: coffee tour bookings rose by 54% in 2025 vs. the same period in 2024.

"The Espresso-nists of tomorrow want to learn the true origin of their cup of coffee," said Matteo Di Lorenzo, guide at Specialty Coffee Workshop & Tasting in Rome. "In Rome, the coffee culture has evolved, with traditional cafes accompanied by new wave establishments. But unwritten rules still exist, like no cappuccinos after noon," said Di Lorenzo.

3.The Guided

Once the staple of cruises and coach trips, walking tours are having a renaissance, such as a tour of London through the eyes of a person that's experienced homelessness or the unfiltered story of a "divided" Cold War Berlin ."

Almost two-thirds of travelers (65%) agree that "Walking tours are cool again," with Millennials the most excited by them (71%). GetYourGuide customer data confirms: walking tour bookings rose by 30% from 2024 to 2025.

"The best walking tours don't just show you around: the guides leading them unlock insider knowledge that give a place meaning," said Duveau. "My top tip for finding the right guide? Look at reviews. A great guide is the most-cited reason for a five star review on GetYourGuide," Duveau said.

4.Snackpacker

In 2026, food IS the itinerary, and travelers are feasting on Obi's African and Caribbean Food Tour of London and Saint Germain: Gourmet Chocolate and Pastry Walking Food Tour .

Nearly seven in ten travelers (68%) eat more on holiday than at home, and over one in ten (12%) admit to squeezing in five or more meals a day when they're away. Food has become such a priority that over half of travelers cite "Discovering local food and drink spots" as the primary reason for booking walking tours. GetYourGuide data confirms travelers' appetites: tickets to activities with "food tour" in the title grew by 20% year-over-year.

"Food is the whole reason people are traveling," said Obi Opara, from Gorgeous Tours UK. "I've had visitors hop on a train from Paris just for a taste of London's food scene, then head straight back. Once you've tried Brixton's flakiest Jamaican patty, you'll understand why it's worth the journey," Opara said.

5.AM Enthusiasts

Staying up for the sunrise is out, waking up for it is in: AM Enthusiasts are setting their alarms early to experience top sights before the crowds. Whether it's getting up at dawn to witness the Switching on of the Lights at the Vatican or a sunrise Marrakech Balloon Flight - there's an experience for every early bird.

The data backs it up: more than half of travelers (54%) say they'll wake up early to experience top attractions without the crowds, and GetYourGuide saw a 44% year-over-year increase in morning tour tickets in 2025 compared to the same time period in 2024. Destinations best experienced at sunrise, like Mt. Batur in Bali and Snowdon Peak in Wales, are experiencing some of the highest search growth on the platform.



"Early mornings are one of travel's best-kept secrets, and waking up early isn't as hard as it may sound," Duveau said. "On GetYourGuide, it takes just a few taps to book a 'first entry' ticket to have a museum to yourself, or to join a sunrise hike, my personal recommendation. There's nothing like enjoying art or nature free from the distraction of crowds - and you're likely to help your jet lag," Duveau said.

6.Skill Seekers

In 2026, skill-building is the new sunbathing. Seventy-six percent of travelers say the idea of learning something new on holiday is more appealing than ever. Gen Z are the generational force driving this shift, with almost a third (31%) saying they'd rather come home from a holiday with a new skill than a keepsake.

GetYourGuide booking data confirms the trend: tickets purchased to workshops increased 59% year-over-year, from baking bagels in New York to forging samurai swords in the heart of Japan .

2026: The year of the curiosity-led traveler

In 2026, curiosity is the primary motivation for travel. People are planning trips around experiences they want to have, not just places they want to see. This powerful shift towards immersive and passion-driven travel is fueling a global experiences market now valued at over $400 billion.1

Curiosity-led travel means seeking authentic connections, such as joining a walking tour to meet an insider or learning how to make a local delicacy. As travelers prioritize meaningful trips, they're turning to platforms like GetYourGuide - recently named a Good Housekeeping Travel Award Winner for 2026 - to discover and book experiences worth traveling for.

About the Data

GetYourGuide surveyed 1,000 travelers each in France, Germany, The United Kingdom and the United States via Toluna, on Oct. 6-7, 2025

GetYourGuide customer data compare tickets purchased from Jan. 1, 2024 to Oct. 31, 2024 versus Jan. 1, 2025 to Oct. 31, 2025 from travelers in France, Germany, The United Kingdom and The United States.

GetYourGuide search data analyzed the top global 10,000 queries on the GetYourGuide platform from Jan. 1, 2024 to Sept. 30, 2024 versus Jan. 1, 2025 to Sept. 30, 2025.

1 Euromonitor

