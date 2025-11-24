The phasing out of net-metering for solar installations is incentivizing a growing number of citizens to install residential battery storage systems in the Netherlands. Analysts are predicting the upward trend will accelerate in the coming years.From ESS News Total installed battery capacity in the Netherlands could reach 2.9 GWh by the year end, a 115% increase compared to 2024, according to a new report. The Solar & Storage Trend Report, from research agency Dutch New Energy (DNE) Research and news site Solar365, says the Netherlands is on track to add 1.55 GWh of storage capacity this year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...