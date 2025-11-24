GEP NAMED THE CLEAR LEADER IN EVEREST GROUP'S 'AGENTIC AI APPLICATIONS IN PROCUREMENT'

Cements GEP's leadership in applying AI agents to automate procurement and turn it into a strategic growth lever

Cites GEP's unmatched vision, maturity, adoption, and ecosystem strength in agentic AI for procurement

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that that Everest Group has named it the outright leader in its 'Innovation: Agentic AI Applications in Procurement' assessment - the firm's top designation in providing agentic AI agents to automate procurement, and improve speed, resilience, and data-driven decisions.

Everest Group evaluated 24 procurement providers developing low-code/no-code platforms and pre-built agents for procurement. Vendors were assessed across two dimensions - Market Performance (maturity, scale and adoption of agentic AI use cases) and Ecosystem Drivers (partnerships, investments and community engagement) - and placed into four categories: Luminaries, Fast Followers, Influencers and Seekers .

GEP was recognized as the clear leader, standing far out in front of the field for delivering procurement-specific agents capable of autonomous decision-making, workflow orchestration, intake and buying assistance, risk detection, and dynamic adaptability across complex enterprise environments.

Everest Group cited GEP for:

Most advanced agentic AI maturity specifically built for procurement





specifically built for procurement Proven enterprise-scale adoption across global companies





across global companies Strength of its ecosystem , including AI-first orchestration, deep integration capabilities, and open-architecture extensibility





, including AI-first orchestration, deep integration capabilities, and open-architecture extensibility Low-code configurability enabling business users to quickly build, adapt, and govern their own agents





enabling business users to quickly build, adapt, and govern their own agents Domain-rich, pre-built agents for intake management, sourcing, contracts, supplier management, pricing intelligence and more

Why this matters: As Everest Group notes, agentic AI is reshaping how procurement teams operate - moving beyond traditional automation to autonomous, dynamic agents that can interpret context, take action, and continuously optimize processes. GEP's Luminary placement validates its role at the forefront of this shift, accelerating how enterprises adopt agentic AI to improve speed, resilience, and decision intelligence.

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users with fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

