CNA Electric Ltd. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Electrical Contractor in Nanaimo

NANAIMO, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / CNA Electric Ltd., a locally owned and operated electrical company serving Nanaimo and surrounding areas, has been awarded the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Electrical Contractor category for Nanaimo. Recognized for its integrity, quality workmanship and customer-first approach, CNA Electric has built a reputation for reliable service and clean, efficient installations that stand the test of time.

Since its founding, CNA Electric Ltd. has focused on providing honest, high-quality electrical work to homes and businesses across Vancouver Island. Whether wiring a new suite, upgrading a service panel, or integrating solar and backup power systems, the company ensures every job is completed with care, precision and attention to detail.

"Our philosophy is simple - reliable work, done right the first time," says the CNA Electric team. "We take pride in offering solutions that last, delivered by professionals who respect your time and your home."

Full-Service Electrical Solutions

CNA Electric's expertise spans residential, commercial and renewable energy projects. The team provides complete electrical solutions including installations, upgrades, lighting design, maintenance, safety inspections and system troubleshooting. Their technicians are fully licensed, insured and trained to deliver high-standard results safely and efficiently.

From small residential renovations to large-scale construction projects, CNA Electric approaches every task with the same level of dedication. Clients praise the company for its clear communication, fair pricing and consistent quality - qualities that have earned it a loyal base of repeat customers and referrals.

Recognition Based on Independent Research

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research that measures consumer satisfaction, reputation and overall business excellence. For CNA Electric Ltd., this recognition highlights the trust it has earned within the Nanaimo community and the reliability that defines its work.

"We're honoured to be chosen by the people we serve," says the team. "This award reflects our commitment to integrity, professionalism and the lasting relationships we've built through quality service."

A Continued Commitment to Excellence

As electrical technology advances, CNA Electric Ltd. continues to expand its capabilities in energy efficiency and renewable systems. From sustainable home upgrades to commercial retrofits, the company stays ahead of industry standards while maintaining its focus on safety and dependability.

With a foundation built on trust and craftsmanship, CNA Electric Ltd. remains a leading name in Nanaimo's electrical contracting industry - recognized for delivering reliable power solutions that customers can count on.

To learn more about CNA Electric Ltd. or to request a quote, visit www.cnaelectric.ca.

About CNA Electric Ltd.

CNA Electric Ltd. is a Nanaimo-based electrical contracting company providing residential, commercial and renewable energy solutions across Vancouver Island. Known for clean installs, clear communication and lasting results, CNA Electric offers a full range of services including wiring, lighting, solar and backup power systems, and service upgrades. Fully licensed and insured, the company is committed to reliability, safety and customer satisfaction.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

