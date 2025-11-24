Proactive Worldwide: David Kalinowski Announces the Release of the Sacrifice Paradox: A Transformational Guide to Navigating Life's Toughest Trade-Offs

David Kalinowski, President & Co-Founder of Proactive Worldwide and a widely respected competitive intelligence expert, keynote speaker, and author, is proud to announce the launch of his newest book, The Sacrifice Paradox: How To Navigate Life's Choices And Trade-Offs.

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / David Kalinowski, President & Co-Founder of Proactive Worldwide and a widely respected competitive intelligence expert, keynote speaker, and author, is proud to announce the launch of his newest book, The Sacrifice Paradox: How To Navigate Life's Choices And Trade-Offs. Now available in paperback and for a limited time on Kindle for just $0.99, the book invites readers to rethink the role of sacrifice in living a meaningful, purpose-driven life.

David Kalinowski



Written over the course of several years and shaped by conversations, client engagements, parenting moments, and personal reflection, The Sacrifice Paradox explores a universal truth: success isn't always about doing more - sometimes it's about letting go of the right things.

Unlike Kalinowski's previous two books aimed at business professionals, The Sacrifice Paradox is intentionally crafted for a wide audience: leaders, parents, students, teachers, nurses, entrepreneurs, artists, caregivers, and anyone wrestling with life's competing priorities.

"We grow up believing achievement comes from adding more - more effort, more responsibility, more pressure. But life teaches us something different," says Kalinowski. "Some sacrifices propel us, others quietly drain us, and the hardest decisions are often between competing goods. Understanding the difference can change everything."

About the Book

In The Sacrifice Paradox, Kalinowski weaves together 101 relatable stories, introspective lessons, and a simple but powerful Sacrifice Framework to help readers determine whether a trade-off is:

Healthy or harmful

Purposeful or pressured

Aligned or misaligned

Worth holding onto - or worth releasing

The book explores the core paradox: while sacrifice often feels like loss, intentional sacrifice can lead to growth, clarity, and fulfillment. Kalinowski challenges readers to stop making unconscious trade-offs and instead choose sacrifices that strengthen their lives rather than diminish them.

Endorsements From World-Class Thinkers

The book has already earned praise from globally recognized leaders, including Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author of The Earned Life, Triggers, and What Got You Here Won't Get You There.

Goldsmith writes:

"David Kalinowski takes a timeless concept-sacrifice-and reframes it for the modern world… This book is both grounding and motivating-a guide for anyone navigating the trade-offs between ambition, fulfillment, and purpose."

Additional endorsements from Adrian Fulle, ALM, Steve Swavely, Ph.D., CCP, and Dan Stampf appear on the book's back cover, further underscoring the book's relevance and impact.

Availability

The Sacrifice Paradox is now available on Amazon in paperback for $20 and as a Kindle edition - priced at just $0.99 through November.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G2Q7PW28

About the Author

David Kalinowski is the President & Co-Founder of Proactive Worldwide, a global leader in competitive and market intelligence. With 35 years of experience advising Fortune 1000 executives, he is recognized as a CI Fellow, keynote speaker, workshop facilitator, and trusted advisor to top CEOs, CSOs, and CMOs. The Sacrifice Paradox is his third book and his most personal - written for anyone seeking clarity, meaning, and balance in a world full of competing demands.

Contact Information

Kelley Loiacono

Chief of Staff

kelleyl@proactiveworldwide.com

847-483-9300





SOURCE: Proactive Worldwide

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/david-kalinowski-announces-the-release-of-the-sacrifice-paradox-1105852