Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite: The Volpi Rosse Menarini: The 'Fantastic Ten' are ready for the 2025 - 2026 Season

Italian wheelchair basketball team, sponsored by Menarini, was presented to the press and public in Italy. The challenges they will be facing in the Italian Serie A and Eurocup 3 are already on the horizon

FLORENCE, Italy, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten international talents, differing in both age and experience but united by the desire to make a difference, both in Italy and Europe. After the opening match of the 2025/2026 season, the new roster of the Volpi Rosse Menarini wheelchair basketball team was officially presented today, ready to start competing in the FIPIC Serie A championship and the Eurocup 3.

This year, both home and away, the coaches will be leading a team of players with very different backgrounds. From Spain to Finland, from Sweden to France, via Italy and Brazil, the Volpi Rosse Menarini team can count on a truly international team of players. A team which is now facing the matches of the Italian championship, a necessary testing ground for the Eurocup 3, scheduled from 12th to 15th March 2026 in Amsterdam.

Founded in 2005, the Volpi Rosse Menarini team has become a symbol of how personal growth can be achieved through sport: the passion, talent, and determination of these athletes have made every match a tangible example of inclusion. By their side is the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group which has been supporting the team as title sponsor since 2011 and shares the fundamental values of solidarity and sporting ethics.

"It is as if we are two communicating vessels, the Volpi Rosse Menarini and our Group share, every day, the same values that we believe in", commented Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti, shareholders and members of the Menarini Board. "What has always distinguished the team is their tenacity, necessary to keep on improving and look to the future with confidence and commitment. Go for it Volpi Rosse Menarini!".

But the story of the Volpi Rosse Menarini does not end here as they also dedicate time to promoting inclusion and awareness projects amongst students in schools in Florence, Italy.

The support of the Menarini Group goes beyond Italy too as they also support a Spanish wheelchair basketball team, the Menarini Joventut, from Badalona (Barcelona) fostering, day after day, a greater sense of awareness with the aim of creating a more attentive and inclusive community.

The Volpi Rosse Menarini team was established in 2005 as an association for the promotion of social initiatives and later went on to become an ASD in 2011, the same year in which the Menarini Group began sponsoring the team. From a sporting perspective, the team has achieved significant results in wheelchair basketball. After finishing third in the Italian Under 22 Championship, and becoming UISPItalian Champion in the 2017/18 season, the team continued to flourish, finishing second in the Italian Under 22 Championship and winning the Kavala International Tournament in Greece the following season. After the pandemic-induced hiatus, in the 2020/21 season, they triumphed in the Italian Under 22 and the Serie B Championships, earning the promotion to the top division. In the following seasons, they consolidated their presence in Serie A, finishing eighth in the 2021/22 season, while in 2022/23 they finished sixth in the league and triumphed in the Eurocup 3 Tournament in France. In 2023/24, they finished fifth in Serie A and second in the Eurocup 3 in Spain whilst in the last season (2024/25) they finished fifth in Serie A, confirming their consistently competitive status.

The Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, with headquarters in Florence, is present in 140 countries worldwide to date, with €4,603 million in consolidated turnover and more than 17,000 employees. With 9 centres for Research & Development, Menarini's products are present in the most important treatment areas, including those of cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, pneumology, infectious diseases, diabetes, and anti-inflammatory/analgesic products. Pharmaceutical production is carried out in the Group's 18 manufacturing plants, located in Italy and abroad, which produce over 609 million packets of product a year and distribute them to five continents. Menarini's pharmaceutical production, in line with the highest quality standards, provides an ongoing contribution to the health of patients throughout the world. www.menarini.com

