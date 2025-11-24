'Step It Up' This Season to Feel Fabulous and Festive on TipsOnTV

National Health and Fitness Expert Stephanie Mansour from "Step It Up with Steph" Featured on TODAY, CNN, and Women's Health

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Between the family gatherings, festive feasts, and holiday stress, it is easy to let wellness goals fall by the wayside. But health expert and TV host Stephanie Mansour says staying fit this season does not require extreme workouts or deprivation, just smart strategies and a little inspiration. Stephanie is known for her uplifting and achievable approach to fitness and shares her secrets for navigating the holidays while feeling great inside and out.

Fitness Expert Stephanie Mansour Shares Tips to Stay Fit During the Holidays

'Step It Up with Steph' Tools to Stay Fit for the Holidays

RECOVER QUICKLY

When dealing with sore muscles or bruises after all that holiday prep, try Arnicare Roll-On by Boiron. It features a fragrance-free pain relief gel and a cooling metal roller that delivers a soothing massage right where it is needed. The no-mess, leak-free design keeps hands clean and makes it easy to use on the go, whether out holiday shopping or getting ready for family gatherings. It is a great way to help the body recover from all the lifting, wrapping, and running around this time of year. Find Arnicare Roll-On at CVS. For more information, visit www.arnicare.com

WHAT ABOUT NUTRITION THIS SEASON

The holidays are a busy and exciting time so it is easy to let healthy habits slip. Orgain believes access to clean nutrition shouldn't be hard, with 21g of complete protein, fiber to support digestion, no added sugar, and a variety of seasonal flavors like Peppermint Hot Cocoa and Pumpkin Spice, Orgain's Plant-Based Protein Powder is perfect for keeping you fueled through the holiday season with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Many of their products will be featured in their Black Friday Sale on their website, Orgain.com, including these plant-based protein powders, which are 30% off. For more information, visit orgain.com

STAYING FIT FOR THE HOLIDAYS & BEYOND

Regular exercise has been shown to boost energy, improve sleep, and help manage stress which is perfect for keeping holiday spirits up. Planet Fitness makes it easy for all fitness levels to stay on track this busy holiday season. Whether maintaining a routine or starting a new regimen, Planet Fitness offers best-in-class strength and cardio equipment in a welcoming, Judgement Free Zone at over 2700 locations nationwide. Join today at PlanetFitness.com or stop by any local club to sign up.

