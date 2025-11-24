Spekit Expands Its Integration With Gong to Bring Revenue Insights Into Every Selling Moment

As part of the Gong Collective, Spekit will extend the power of Gong's Revenue AI Operating System, turning insights into in-flow coaching, deal room content, and follow-ups that help sellers move quickly and drive more revenue.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Spekit, the modern AI revenue enablement platform, today announced an updated integration with Gong , the leading revenue AI company, to help joint customers leverage Gong's revenue graph of customer insights into scalable actions that drive consistent revenue outcomes. Through this integration, revenue teams can now access Gong conversation data, recaps, and next steps directly within Spekit's AI Sidekick, connecting Gong's intelligence with the enablement, content, and automation that help sellers execute in real time.

Accelerate pipeline with Gong insights in every workflow

Turn Gong's call insights into real-time actions that help reps follow up faster, move deals forward, and convert buyer signals into measurable revenue with Spekit.

Spekit's AI Sidekick will bring insights captured in Gong across various platforms. Whether responding to a prospect or preparing for a call, sellers can now:

See and act on Gong insights instantly : Review recent conversations, recaps, and next steps seamlessly within Spekit.

Accelerate enablement and coaching : Automatically connect Gong insights to training, content, and coaching workflows in Spekit for skill reinforcement.

Drive measurable adoption: Extend the power of Gong's Revenue AI OS across workflows in Spekit.

"Revenue teams today have no shortage of insights, but the challenge is turning them into action," said Melanie Fellay, CEO and Founder of Spekit. "By partnering with Gong, we're helping our joint customers bridge that last mile between insights and execution. Together, we're enabling sellers to apply Gong insights in real time, wherever conversations happen, to increase productivity, automate buyer-facing content, and accelerate deal velocity for customers working in Spekit."

"Spekit will work with Gong to bring value for our mutual customers by making Gong AI call highlights and next steps accessible across any browsing window," said Bridget Finegan, Senior Technology Partner Program Manager at Gong. "This integration will bring the power of Revenue AI OS to sellers exactly where they need it so they can take faster, smarter action. By meeting sellers where they work, we're closing the gap between insight and action."

The Gong Collective is a network of over 300 technology partners that connect directly with the Gong Revenue AI OS. To learn more about the Gong and Spekit integration, visit spekit.com/gong.

