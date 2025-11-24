Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) welcomed special guests to celebrate the kickoff of the first Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX).





Founded by TSX, and other founding members including, Canada Climate Law Initiative, CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association, CCWX is an initiative dedicated to promoting cross-collaboration on Canada's climate-related challenges and opportunities each year from 2025 to 2030. CCWX 2025 runs from November 24-30 with close to 100 events offered in its inaugural year.

"Successful climate action will require sustained collaboration between organizations across the country, including Canadian listed companies. TSX is delighted to work with our founding members to ensure a diversity of voices is represented to drive effective climate action." - Eliza Riego, Managing Director, Product Innovation and ESG Strategy, Toronto Stock Exchange

Events are taking place across Canada, with a full listing available at www.ccwx.ca.

