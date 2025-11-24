New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - DealMaker Sports, the division of DealMaker pioneering fan-led ownership in sports, today announced a strategic collaboration with Xtreme One Entertainment, the publicly traded company focused on live sports, entertainment, and event marketing, and which is the parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC). Fans will have unprecedented access to invest in the evolution of one of the world's most dynamic fight leagues.

The collaboration represents a broader cultural and financial shift toward community ownership across global sports and builds on the growing momentum in the $2.4T retail capital markets, where everyday investors can own shares in companies they want to support and industries they believe in. As fan-driven capital transforms the economics of teams and leagues worldwide, DealMaker Sports and Xtreme One are setting a new standard for engagement, one built on transparency, access, and shared value.

DealMaker Sports is building the future of sports ownership by giving fans a real seat at the table. Xtreme One is aligned with the belief that the future of sports lies in shared ownership, where fans participate in both the passion and the value of the sports they love. Through XFC, the company contributes a globally recognized combat-sports brand, established media rights, and scalable infrastructure. Through partnerships with BeIN Sports, Band Sports, CDN Deportes, TrillerTV, and YouTube, XFC reaches over 65 million households worldwide, positioning the league for accelerated commercial expansion

Trusted by organizations including the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Ballers, DealMaker Sports delivers proven digital capital-raising and investor engagement technology. Together, they are championing a new model of sports investment-one where passionate communities don't just watch the fight, they help shape the game.

"This collaboration is about unlocking fandom and aligning fans with the growth of the teams and leagues they love," said Rebecca Kacaba, CEO & Co-Founder of DealMaker. "Xtreme One's forward-thinking approach to fan ownership perfectly aligns with DealMaker Sports' mission to realign the business of sports around its most powerful asset: the fans."

"We believe the future of sports is fan-led ownership, and this collaboration accelerates that future," said Chris Defendis, President, Xtreme One Entertainment. "By partnering with DealMaker Sports, we're transforming our XFC brand from a league people watch into a league people own, aligning passion, capital, and growth in a way the industry has never seen. And MMA is only the beginning."

DealMaker recently worked with Pacaso, a tech-enabled luxury vacation home marketplace, to power their $72.5M Reg A+, attracting 17,500+ investors. The investment was the largest real estate Reg A+ of 2025, according to Pacaso's press release.

About DealMaker

Headquartered in New York City, DealMaker is the future of capital raising. DealMaker's AI-driven capital raising platform helps innovative companies across a wide range of industries raise capital directly from retail investors. With over $2 billion in capital raised, DealMaker provides companies with the unique ability to own their end-to-end capital raising lifecycle - providing a single platform to acquire, convert, and engage retail investors. DealMaker's white-label approach ensures companies own their data and their future while seamlessly managing compliance, payments, and investor relations - letting them focus on building their brand, their community, and their business. For more information, visit dealmaker.tech.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., Xtreme One licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 50 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced six nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on beIN Sports, Band Sports Brazil, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing list of media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global. Investors can access rewards, merchandise discounts, and VIP event opportunities through the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards Program at TiiCKER.com/XONI .

