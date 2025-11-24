Anzeige
Payroll4Construction Provides Resources to Help Construction Companies Managing Union Workers
November 24, 2025
Payroll4Construction Provides Resources to Help Construction Companies Managing Union Workers

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Payroll4Construction, the leading construction payroll service and a part of the Foundation Software company portfolio, has published "You Have Construction Union Workers, Now What?" - a practical guide that walks contractors through the complexities of union payroll compliance, CBA reporting and accurate fringe and dues administration.

By employing union labor, contractors access a skilled, well-trained workforce - but also face additional administrative challenges. A 2024 study found that 53% of construction companies incurred payroll penalties in the last five years due to non-compliance - often stemming from union reporting errors and spreadsheet-based payroll methods.

This comprehensive resource addresses compliance challenges by showing contractors how to navigate union payroll more efficiently, highlighting key strategies including:

  • Automating fringe, dues and wage calculations based on multiple CBAs and jurisdictions

  • Generating certified payroll reports compliant with prevailing wage and Davis-Bacon requirements

  • Streamlining union tracking and multi-state labor reporting with automated tools

The guide also emphasizes the benefits of using specialized providers to simplify union tracking and reporting.

Payroll4Construction is one such specialty service, offering tools to easily manage union compliance like automated dues tracking, comprehensive fringe benefit management, multi-union reporting capabilities and CBA-compliant wage calculations.

To get more tips and tricks to handle your union workforce, read the full article here.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



