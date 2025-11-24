Core Development Group LLC: Core Development Group, NJ Clean Energy Contractor, Supports Community With Multi-Organization Holiday Drive

Mahwah-Based Solar & Storage Leader Partners with Local Nonprofits to Provide Thanksgiving Meals, Toys, & Winter Coats to Underserved Families

MAHWAH, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Core Development Group, a leading New Jersey-based commercial solar and energy storage contractor, today announced its multi-faceted holiday initiative to support underserved individuals and families across the state. The effort included donations and drives for food, toys, and winter clothing in partnership with three local nonprofits.

The 2025 philanthropic program focused on critical needs during the holiday season:

Thanksgiving Meals at Eva's Village : Core Development Group donated funds and non-perishable food items to The Community Kitchen at Eva's Village in Paterson. This support will help the organization serve an estimated 1,600 meals during Thanksgiving and the following weeks to help vulnerable populations.

Holiday Toys for Paterson & Passaic Youth: The company donated funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Paterson & Passaic's annual Toy Drive. The Club uses these donations to provide gifts and inspire over 2,400 local youth from disadvantaged circumstances.

Winter Warmth with Jersey Cares: Core Development Group employees participated in a company-wide effort to support the Jersey Cares Coat Drive, which last year collected 18,000+ new and gently used coats to be distributed to children, families, and individuals in need across New Jersey.

"The holidays are a time for celebration and giving thanks. We are especially grateful to our donors," said Dr. Christina Dukes Brown, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, Paterson and Passaic, NJ. "We're celebrating the inspiring young people, and we're thankful for Core Development Group, who joins us in bringing smiles and a little holiday magic to children in our communities. Together we share a belief in the potential of today's youth."

"Giving back to the communities where we live and work is a fundamental value of our company," said Henry Cortes, Founder & CEO of Core Development Group. "Our team is passionate about supporting organizations like Eva's Village, The Boys & Girls Club, and Jersey Cares that make a direct, positive impact on the lives of our neighbors. We encourage other local businesses to join us in this mission."

Core Development Group is eager to continue philanthropic activities next year. As part of the group's mission, they seek to engage people in efforts to promote positivity and sustainability with partnerships that impact local communities and beyond. For more information on Core Development Group's commercial clean energy solutions - https://www.coredevusa.com.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a trusted and agile independent U.S. renewable energy developer, contractor and consultant. The company helps organizations transition to clean, renewable energy and provides solar energy systems, battery storage, microgrids, and EV charging infrastructure to companies in the U.S. and abroad. Core Development Group also provides world-class engineering, design, construction, quality assurance, and construction management consulting services for renewable energy projects. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Learn more at coredevusa.com.

