Japan's solar module shipments reached 1.28 GW in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, supported by strong residential demand and ongoing dominance by foreign manufacturers, with domestic production limited to just 5% of total output, according to the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association (JPEA).Japan's solar module shipments hit 1.28 GW in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by a sharp rise in residential demand that pushed domestic deliveries to 1.273 GW, up 111% from a year earlier, according to the JPEA, a trade group representing Japanese solar manufacturers. Residential PV installations ...

