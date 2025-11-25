Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
25.11.25 | 09:15
4,680 Euro
+1,74 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7805,20009:42
Dow Jones News
25.11.2025 09:03 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -4-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      422.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      411.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      416.7221p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,268,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,777,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 416.7221

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          585 419.00    08:16:34        00030349207TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          576 418.80    08:16:34        00030349208TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          190 419.80    08:31:31        00030349310TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          312 419.80    08:31:31        00030349311TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          123 419.80    08:31:31        00030349312TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          574 418.40    08:36:10        00030349338TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          610 418.40    08:36:10        00030349339TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          455 419.80    08:46:16        00030349377TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          715 419.80    08:46:16        00030349378TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          621 418.20    09:00:02        00030349423TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,234 419.40    09:09:29        00030349450TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          745 418.00    09:19:49        00030349498TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          568 418.40    09:42:53        00030349581TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             419.00    09:46:04        00030349644TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                             419.00    09:46:04        00030349645TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          648 419.00    09:46:41        00030349662TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,117 418.80    09:51:51        00030349695TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          564 418.60    09:51:51        00030349696TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          582 417.40    10:00:18        00030349735TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          640 416.20    10:24:09        00030349857TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          699 415.00    10:32:20        00030349923TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          559 415.00    10:32:20        00030349924TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          128 414.60    10:32:22        00030349925TRDU0    XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

578 415.60    10:54:02        00030350106TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          466 415.60    10:54:02        00030350107TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             415.60    10:54:02        00030350108TRDU0    XLON 
94 
 
 
                                          561 416.40    10:59:41        00030350154TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              415.80    11:15:23        00030350320TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                          128 415.80    11:15:28        00030350325TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          646 416.80    11:18:03        00030350366TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          900 416.00    11:18:58        00030350390TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          545 416.00    11:18:58        00030350391TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          274 413.80    11:35:08        00030350514TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          336 413.80    11:35:08        00030350515TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          698 413.60    11:58:18        00030350683TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          272 413.40    11:58:18        00030350684TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             413.40    11:58:18        00030350685TRDU0    XLON 
97 
 
 
                                             413.40    11:58:18        00030350686TRDU0    XLON 
55 
 
 
                                          282 413.40    11:58:18        00030350687TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          405 412.80    12:12:16        00030350767TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          103 412.80    12:12:16        00030350768TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             412.80    12:12:16        00030350769TRDU0    XLON 
84 
 
 
                                          612 412.80    12:12:16        00030350770TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          542 412.40    12:19:10        00030350866TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          556 411.20    12:27:34        00030350943TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       2,421 414.80    13:15:15        00030351182TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             414.80    13:15:15        00030351183TRDU0    XLON 
11 
 
 
                                       1,240 414.40    13:16:17        00030351184TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,226 414.80    13:34:24        00030351218TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          552 414.80    13:34:24        00030351219TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          572 413.80    13:45:13        00030351417TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,028 413.60    13:55:19        00030351460TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          556 413.60    13:55:19        00030351461TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,167 412.80    14:06:58        00030351522TRDU0    XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

412.80    14:24:12        00030351554TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                             412.80    14:24:12        00030351555TRDU0    XLON 
27 
 
 
                                             412.80    14:24:12        00030351556TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          184 412.80    14:24:12        00030351557TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          292 412.80    14:24:12        00030351558TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             412.80    14:24:12        00030351559TRDU0    XLON 
37 
 
 
                                          646 413.20    14:29:29        00030351575TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,145 413.20    14:31:27        00030351587TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          564 414.20    14:37:27        00030351670TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          589 414.20    14:37:27        00030351671TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          589 415.60    14:43:09        00030351750TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          600 416.20    14:49:01        00030351781TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          538 416.20    14:49:01        00030351782TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          627 417.80    14:57:56        00030351868TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          627 418.60    15:00:34        00030351920TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          603 417.60    15:08:36        00030351985TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          600 417.60    15:08:36        00030351986TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          572 417.40    15:08:36        00030351987TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          545 417.40    15:24:48        00030352106TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          674 417.40    15:24:48        00030352107TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          553 417.40    15:24:48        00030352108TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          552 417.20    15:24:48        00030352109TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          488 418.20    15:38:03        00030352224TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          131 418.20    15:38:03        00030352225TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,650 418.00    15:39:18        00030352231TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             418.60    15:56:09        00030352335TRDU0    XLON 
76 
 
 
                                          464 418.60    15:56:09        00030352336TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          540 418.60    15:56:09        00030352337TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          542 418.60    15:56:09        00030352338TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          558 418.60    15:56:09        00030352339TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          592 420.40    16:08:47        00030352415TRDU0    XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -4- 

2,197 420.00    16:10:35        00030352418TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          543 420.00    16:14:41        00030352453TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,726 421.80    16:22:28        00030352540TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          596 422.40    16:25:16        00030352570TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 409247 
EQS News ID:  2235218 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235218&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.