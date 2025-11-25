M42, Constellation Network and DFNN Group Announce Agreement to Pioneer the World's First Blockchain and Crypto-Integrated National Lottery

Collaboration Unites Transformational AI and Blockchain to Drive Innovation Across Regulated Industries Unlocking Market Opportunities

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, announces that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Constellation Network and DFNN Inc. to launch the world's first AI, Blockchain and Crypto ecosystem in the Philippines, merging the country's established regulated operations of Exchanges, Lotteries, Gaming, Capital Markets, Banking, and Online Trading with the power of Web3 technology and decentralized finance.

This groundbreaking initiative positions the Philippines as an innovative and forward-looking leader in blockchain-enabled regulated industries globally. In the Philippines, the lottery comprises over 45% of all gaming revenue while the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global lottery with a 38% market share. Furthermore, the Philippines ranks 4th in crypto adoption with nearly 13% of the population using crypto. The intersection of crypto and gaming presents a notable pathway to onboard new users while leveraging blockchain technology to set an example for responsible evolution of traditional markets in the digital age.

The Partnership

On the front end, the partnership will enable the purchase of regulated national lottery tickets with cryptocurrency. On the back end, the collaboration will unite M42's advanced Transformational AI platform with Constellation Network's Hypergraph Network, a decentralized framework that enables secure, scalable, and transparent data exchange across enterprise and Web3 environments. Constellation's native cryptocurrency, DAG, powers decentralized data validation and security functions within the network. Together, M42 and Constellation will partner with DFNN Group, one of the Philippines' leading technology companies which has regulated operations in lotteries, gaming, capital market, Exchanges, banking, payments and Online Trading, which will provide regulatory expertise and licensed operational infrastructure.

Unlocking a Global Opportunity

This combination of openness to adopt these new technologies for the various traditional industries and high crypto participation provides a unique environment for blockchain-driven innovation. The collaboration will explore compliant digital business models for processes, payments, transparency and ease of use, including envisioned crypto-enabled payments, transparent draws, and regulated cross-border participation.

"Our vision is to merge innovation with integrity," said Greg Lackland from M42. "This project will demonstrate how blockchain can enhance transparency, trust, and accessibility in real-world applications, starting with transparency in its various verticals such as lotteries, gaming, payments, and various Exchange Systems. We're excited to showcase how blockchain technology can modernize legacy industries while upholding trust and regulatory compliance, creating a model with global impact."

"What's exciting is that we're transforming traditional, centralized databases and networks into modern, secure systems," said Ben Jorgensen, CEO of Constellation Network. "Similar to our work with the Department of Defense, we're using Web3 technology to broaden participation in the digital economy, starting with familiar various operations currently running under the DFNN Groups various operations in Lotteries, Gaming, Capital markets and Payments. What we're building here serves as a blueprint that can be applied to similar established networks around the world.

"The Philippines has a rare combination of high crypto adoption, digital remittance infrastructure, and an openness to adopt AI & Blockchain Technologies," said Ramon Garcia Jr. from DFNN. "By uniting AI compliance with blockchain's capabilities, we can open the door to responsible, democratic financial inclusion across our various regulated operations.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

About Constellation Network

Constellation Network provides verified data automation for the AI era. Constellation is a U.S.-based blockchain ecosystem built on the Hypergraph Network, enabling scalable, secure, and interoperable infrastructure for Web3 and enterprise data exchange. Most notably, they have worked with the US Department of Defense for over six years providing solutions around verified workflows. https://constellationnetwork.io

About DFNN Inc.

DFNN, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Philippine Stock Exchange (Ticker: DFNN). Since 1999, the Company has operated as a leading I.T. solutions provider and systems integrator, enabling its clients to compete in an increasingly technology dependent environment. Backed by its domain expertise in the financial sector, DFNN has competencies in: high volume and secure financial transactions, software/ middleware development, I.T. support services, secure platform development, and turnkey implementations.

Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, DFNN Group also possesses licenses for Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs), a sports betting exchange, and digit and pari-mutuel games with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). DFNN Group and its subsidiaries also have contracts with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (The National Lottery). DFNN believes that its unique background as an I.T. company with a strong success and track record puts it in a unique position to explore and maximize opportunities in these various sectors.

DFNN Group is also a service provider to the banking industry, the Online Trading and Stock Exchange Industry, and is also allowed by regulation to operate various Exchanges and Global Digital Asset and Crypto Industries and payment solutions under the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB).

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the services provided by M42, DFNN Inc. and Constellation Network to the consummation of the agreement, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

