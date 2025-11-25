Cocotree Kids, Inc.: Cocotree Kids Launches "Season of Giving" Campaign with $100,000 Match to Support 30,000 Underserved Massachusetts Children

Goal: Raise $300,000 to Provide 210,000 Pairs of New Underwear This Holiday Season Every $1 Donated Becomes $3 Through a 2:1 Match

NATICK, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Cocotree Kids is kicking off its annual Season of Giving campaign with an extraordinary opportunity for impact: an anonymous donor has pledged a $100,000 match, offering a 2:1 contribution for every dollar donated through December 31. That means every $1 given turns into $3 for Massachusetts children in need, up to $100,000.

More than 100,000 children ages 5-17 in Massachusetts live at or below the poverty level, and one in three experiences clothing insecurity. Many do not have consistent access to clean, properly fitting underwear. Cocotree Kids, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit, is working to change that by providing new underwear to underserved youth across the Commonwealth - offering a clean pair for each day of the week to support comfort, dignity, and confidence.

The 2025 campaign aims to raise $300,000, enough to distribute 210,000 pairs of underwear to 30,000 children statewide.

View this 30 second PSA from Cocotree Kids.

"Our primary focus is to donate to charities that involve kids," said the anonymous donor behind the match. "When we learned about Cocotree Kids' mission and their commitment to kids, we felt inspired and compelled to help. The thought of kids not attending school, not learning to read or write, or participating in activities because they had no access to underwear was heartbreaking. We all must give back."

Since its founding in 2021, Cocotree Kids has distributed 428,473 pairs of new underwear to 61,210 children across 12 counties in Massachusetts - a number that continues to grow each month.

"It's both heartbreaking and unacceptable that so many kids across our state lack even this most basic necessity," said Catherine Maloy, Founder and Executive Director of Cocotree Kids. "This extraordinary 2:1 match allows every gift to go three times as far. We are deeply grateful to our anonymous donor and to everyone who chooses to support us this holiday season."

Access to clean underwear is essential to a child's health, confidence, and academic participation. Underwear cannot be donated used for legal and hygienic reasons, making financial contributions the most effective way to meet this need. Cocotree Kids partners with schools, shelters, and community service organizations and currently serves approximately 2,300 children every month.

A gift of $10 outfits one child with a week's worth of new underwear, while a $250 donation provides 175 pairs, enough to support 25 children. To donate or learn more, visit www.cocotreekids.org.

