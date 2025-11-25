The Daniel Group Expands CX Institute, Adds Text Messaging, and Opens Registration for 2026 CX Conference

New training offerings and SMS feedback capabilities mark the company's biggest modernization push in a decade, launching alongside early registration for the "Amplifying the Customer's Voice" conference in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / After 35 years serving B2B organizations, The Daniel Group is rolling out new CX Institute offerings that give clients fully customized training support. The company is also adding text messaging to make it easier and faster for clients to connect with customers.

The Daniel Group - CX Conference 2026 Banner

Banner featuring The Daniel Group logo and the text "CX Conference 2026: Amplifying the Customer's Voice, Feb. 3-4, 2026, Charlotte, NC," with a microphone background

The announcement comes alongside the opening of registration for the company's 2026 Customer Experience Conference, "Amplifying the Customer's Voice," to be held February 3-4, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New CX Institute: From Data to Behavior Change

For years, companies have relied on The Daniel Group for rigorous customer feedback insights. The expanded CX Institute now closes the loop by moving beyond measurement to structured, actionable development.

Everything begins with a free CX Training Consultation. Rather than guessing at what you need, we talk directly with your team to understand where the gaps are and what you're trying to fix. From there, we outline a training path that fits your specific situation. Nothing is off-the-shelf; it's built around your data, your people, and your day-to-day reality.

"The challenge isn't knowing the customer experience needs work - it's knowing how to fix it," said Bryan Gregory, Vice President of the CX Solutions. "What we're doing is transforming survey results into specific, measurable behavior change across Parts, Service, Sales, and field operations. Every engagement starts with understanding the client's unique problems, not handing them generic content."

Training options now include:

In-person "hearts and minds" workshops

Micro-learning modules and short-form reinforcement videos

Virtual cohorts and blended approaches

New-hire onboarding courses that introduce CX fundamentals from day one

CEO Lynn Daniel emphasized the impact of the work:

"The CX Institute is built to solve real problems dealerships are facing - lead conversion, customer follow-up, parts performance, service communication, and more. It aligns CX and EX in a way that creates measurable results."

New Text Messaging Capability is Live

As part of its modernization strategy, The Daniel Group has launched a new text messaging feature that allows clients to send customer feedback requests via SMS.

"Text messaging is no longer optional; it's an expectation and ensures our clients can reach their customers in the way customers prefer."

Registration Now Open: 2026 CX Conference in Charlotte

The Daniel Group announces registration is officially open for its 2026 conference, "Amplifying the Customer's Voice," to be held:

February 3-4, 2026

Charlotte Marriott SouthPark - Charlotte, NC

Day 2 concludes at 11:30 a.m.

This year's event will focus on turning customer experience data into real-world improvement through leadership development, training strategy, and employee engagement.

Featured Keynotes

Caley Edgerly , CEO of Sonny Merryman, is a veteran transportation leader known for advancing innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused transformation across the commercial and school bus industry

Dr. Anna Kallschmidt, Industrial-Organizational Psychologist Caley Edgerly, President and CEO of Sonny Merryman, is a veteran transportation leader known for advancing innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused transformation across the commercial and school bus industry

Registration Options

Conference Only:

One attendee: $995

Two attendees: $895 each

Three attendees: $795 each

Conference + CX Program Advanced Certification:

$3,495 per attendee

CX Program Advanced Certification Only:

$2,500 per attendee

Runs Feb 4 (1 p.m.) through Feb 5 (5 p.m.)

The optional CX Program Advanced Certification provides a deeper dive into CX leadership skills, customer insight analysis, and training effectiveness - ideal for professionals responsible for driving experience improvements inside their organizations.

About The Daniel Group

The Daniel Group helps B2B companies improve customer experience and employee engagement through feedback programs, analytics, and targeted development. Serving more than 650 locations across North America, the firm provides insights and tools that help organizations improve service quality, strengthen customer loyalty, and grow revenue.

Contact Information

A. Lynn Daniel

Founder & CEO

lynndaniel@thedanielgroup.com

704-749-5018





SOURCE: The Daniel Group

The_Daniel_Group_CX_Conference.pdf

The_Daniel_Group_CX_Institute.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-daniel-group-expands-cx-institute-adds-text-messaging-and-op-1106419