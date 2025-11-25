GPO Plus, Inc. To Participate in a Live Investor Discussion on Its Progress Hosted By Buffalo Fireside Chats

Shareholders, Investors, and followers are invited to join CEO Brett H. Pojunis on X Spaces for an open discussion on revenue growth, scaling, and upcoming opportunities.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / GPO Plus, Inc. ( OTCQB:GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, today announced that Buffalo Fireside Chats is hosting a live investor discussion via X Spaces.

The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025. This Fireside Chat will feature our Chief Executive Officer, Brett H. Pojunis . Questions from the audience will be accepted during the live event.

The Fireside Chat will feature updates on the company's recent announcements, revenue growth, business scaling, new partnerships, and 2026 goals.

Date & Time: 11/26/2025, 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Join us for exciting business updates and an opportunity to ask your questions directly!

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

About Buffalo Fireside Chats aka The BFC Collective LLC

DD from the source! Building a positive online community! We love sitting down with people in the trenches of the trading world. Welcome to Buffalo Fireside Chats! Join us as we go into the trenches of the trading world. From CEO's, management teams, investors & traders, this is your place for first-hand due diligence. DD from the source! The BFC! **Not Financial Advice** For more information, please visit: https://www.bfccollective.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding GPO Plus, Inc.'s ("the Company" or "GPOX") expected financial performance, business growth, strategic initiatives, product development, market opportunities, and future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the Company's ability to raise additional capital; changes in consumer demand or market conditions; competition; changes in applicable laws and regulations (including those related to hemp, cannabis, and cannabinoids); dependence on key personnel; supply chain constraints; product liability risks; reliance on third-party partners and vendors; volatility in the trading price of the Company's common stock; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available at www.sec.gov .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

